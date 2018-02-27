Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare guinea fowl stew


Pulse Food How to prepare guinea fowl stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Guinea fowl stew (Telandeworld) play

Guinea fowl stew (Telandeworld)
Ingredients

1 kg guinea fowl 

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp olive oil

Curry powder

Nutmeg

Fresh tomatoes

Tomato puree

Scotch bonnet

Method

Marinate the guinea fowl by using garlic, ginger, onions, thyme, and salt for 30 minutes.

Bring to the boil for about 15 minutes, or until the guinea fowl are completely cooked through and set aside.

Sauté chopped onion and garlic until tender in a large saucepan.

Add pepper and tomato puree and stir.

After 6-10 minutes, taste for salt.

Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions.

Add the steamed guinea fowl and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve with rice or yam.

