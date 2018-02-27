How to prepare guinea fowl stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
1 kg guinea fowl
2 sprigs fresh thyme
2 garlic cloves
2 tbsp olive oil
Curry powder
Nutmeg
Fresh tomatoes
Tomato puree
Scotch bonnet
READ ALSO
DIY Recipes How to prepare rice with palava sauce
DIY Recipe How to prepare anchovies and egg stew
DIY Recipe How to prepare lamb Ghana Jollof
DIY Recipes How to prepare chicken vegetable sauce with rice
Method
Marinate the guinea fowl by using garlic, ginger, onions, thyme, and salt for 30 minutes.
Bring to the boil for about 15 minutes, or until the guinea fowl are completely cooked through and set aside.
Sauté chopped onion and garlic until tender in a large saucepan.
Add pepper and tomato puree and stir.
After 6-10 minutes, taste for salt.
Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions.
Add the steamed guinea fowl and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.
Serve with rice or yam.