Wash your kontomire thoroughly with salty lukewarm water. Put the clean leaves into a saucepan and fill with water to cover the leaves. Set to boil over medium heat for 8-10 min. Take off heat and strain. Prepare another saucepan and and put in enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Set the stove to medium heat. Wash and slice up 1 large onion. Add it to the oil. When the onions are slightly brown, add your pepper, garlic and ginger. Simmer for 5 min. Add your tomato paste and stir. Wash and chop your fresh tomatoes. Add to the sauce pan. Cook for 10 min. Mix your agushie with water to achieve a thick texture. Pour into your sauce and cover with a lid. Allow to simmer for 10 min. Peel and wash your dried herring and tuna. Break/ cut your tuna into large chunks. Add to your sauce. Slice your snails in half lengthwise. Pour your snails, dried herring and tuna into the saucepan. Cook for 5 min. Pour in your cooked kontomire and stir to distribute evenly. Cover your saucepan and allow to cook for 5 min. Wash and slice your remaining onion, carrots and bell peppers. Add salt to taste. Allow to simmer for 5 min. Be careful not to overcook your vegetables, to maintain the crunchy texture.

Serve your spicy kontomire stew with your rice or ampesi. You can also try it with kenkey if you are feeling wild.