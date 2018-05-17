Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Spaghetti jollof


Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollof

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredient

  • Sausages

  • Canned Beef

  • Onion

  • Garlic

  • Ginger

  • Pepper

  • Tomatoes

  • Onga cube

  • Curry powder

  • Nutmeg

  • Olive oil \ cooking oil

  • Salt

  • Carrots

  • Rosemary

  • Green pepper

  • Spaghetti

  • Flour

Method:

  • Heat pan over medium high heat until hot and then add oil.

  • Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

  • Add grinded pepper, tomato puree and stir intermintently.

  • After 6-10 minutes, add cube and allow to cook.

  • Taste for salt, add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and stir

  • Add chopped onions, green pepper and carrots.

  • Add canned beef and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

  • Wash spaghetti, break into two and add to the stew.

  • Add water and cover to cut.

  • Wash sausages and chop into cubes.

  • Dust the sausages with flour

  • Heat pan until hot and then oil. Swirl to coat and then add the sausages.

  • Remove sausages when all sides turn golden brown.

  • Dish spaghetti jollof unto a plate when well cooked and add fried sausages.

