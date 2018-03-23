Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

  Published:
Ingredients

  • Ayoyo leaves

  • Salt Peter (Potassium nitrate)

  • Powdered Fish

  • Powdered Okro

  • Dawadawa

  • Pepper

  • Onions

  • Fish seasoning

  • All purpose spices

  • Meat (Beef)

  • Palm oil

  • Tomatoes

  • Salmon

  • Herrings

  • Cassava flour

  • Corn flour

Method

  • Chop the ayoyo leaves into smaller sizes

  • Boil water, add chopped onion, powdered fish, powdered okro and dawadawa.

  • After 5 minutes add ayoyo leaves and salt peter

  • Don't cover, stir continuously until ingredients become very soft.

  • Add salt and seasoning. Allow to simmer for 3 minutes and soup is ready.

  • Cut meat into desirable sizes. Wash and put meat in big saucepan over moderate heat.

  • Blend onion, ginger, garlic and add to meat.

  • Add salt and seasoning and cover meat to steam for 5-10 minutes.

  • Heat pan over medium high heat until hot and then add the olive oil. then add the chicken.

  • Fry on one side until browned and then flip.

  • Brown the second side and then transfer the meat to a bowl.

  • Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

  • Add grinded pepper, tomato puree and stir intermintently.

  • Wash salmon and herrings. Then add to stew.

  • After 6-10 minutes, add  spices and allow to cook.

  • Taste for salt and add some chopped onions.

  • Finally add fried meat and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

  • Fetch some corn flour and add cold water. Then mix thoroughly to form a solution.

  • Boil  enough water and add corn flour to cook for 5-10 minutes.

  • Fetch some of the solution into a separate bowl.

  • Mix dry corn dough and cassava dough and Add mixture bit by bit to the boiling corn dough and stir thoroughly to prevent any lumps.

  • Add the corn dough solution you fetched aside to the Tuo Zaafi to make it soft and stir.

  • After 15-20 minutes of stirring the Tuo Zaafi, you turn of the heat.

  • Serve Tuo Zaafi with stew and soup.

