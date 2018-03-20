How to prepare vegetable samosa

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Potato finely diced
Carrot finely diced
Cloves of crushed garlic
Onion finely chopped
1 Cup of frozen peas
vegetable oil
curry powder or your own spices according to taste
Salt, Pepper to taste
vegetable stock
Making the Samosa Pastry
plain flour
Salt
Vegetable oil
Warm water
METHOD
1.The vegetable filling
2.Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onion and garlic, mix in the spices and fry until soft. Add the vegetables, seasoning and stir well until coated. Add the stock, cover and simmer for 30 minutes until cooked.
3.Mix flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well into the centre and add the oil and enough water to make a firm dough. Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and roll into a ball. Cover in plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes.
4.Divide the pastry into 12 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and roll out into a circle of 15 cm. Divide this circle into two equal pieces with a knife.
5.Fill the cases with a tblpns of your chosen mixture and press the two dampened edges together to seal the top of the cone. Deep fry the samosas in hot oil until crisp and brown take out and drain on a paper towel.