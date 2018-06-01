Quick chilli chicken recipe you have to try tonight

news

Boneless Chicken (diced)

1 Egg (slightly beaten)

1/2 cup cornflour

1/2 tsp garlic Paste

1/2 tsp ginger Paste

Vegetable oil

2 onions, sliced

2 tsp green chillies, sliced

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp vinegar

Salt

In a big bowl, mix together the chicken, egg, cornflour, ginger and garlic paste, 2 tsp salt, and enough water so that the chicken pieces are coated with the batter. Leave this for about 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a wok or a pan and deep-fry the chicken pieces over high heat to begin with and then lower the flame.

Fry until the chicken is cooked through. Drain on absorbent paper.

Heat 2 Tbsp of oil in a wok, add onions and stir-fry over high heat until they are translucent.

Add the green chilies and saute for a minute.

Add salt, soy sauce, vinegar, and the deep-fried chicken, and toss well.

Serve hot, garnished with the green chilies.