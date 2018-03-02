Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

This Creamy Steakhouse-Worthy Side Dish Is Actually Good for You


The solution: Do to highly nutritious beet tops what steakhouses do to spinach.

The problem: When you buy beets, you also pay for all their green plumage, which, if you’re being honest with yourself, almost always ends up in the trash.

Those steakhouses take leafy spinach greens and combine them with a bunch of butter and cream to make them taste good to wimps who can’t stomach eating the stuff plain.

This simple side dish recipe of creamed beet tops leverages those often-cast-off beet tops and steals the same technique, except that it lightens things up a bit by subbing in sour cream for heavy cream.

You make this entire shebang all in one pan, just like every recipe in the new Men’s Health cookbook, A Man, A Pan, A Plan. Watch the video above for instructions.

In fact, there’s a whole section in the book that showcases ways to pack more vegetables into your daily diet—stuff like slow-simmered collard greens, charred honey-orange walnut Brussels sprouts, kung pao baby bok choy, and salt and vinegar kale chips.

Added benefit: They all go great beside a steak.

