2 Bodyweight Moves That Will Smoke Your Arms and Abs

Andy Speer, trainer and creator of the Anarchy Abs and Anarchy Arms workouts from Men's Health designed to help you build muscle and burn fat fast knows a little something about arms and abs.

The two exercises Speer demonstrates in the video above use only your body weight and pack a lot of work into a short amount of time.

The max rep close-grip pushups will blast your triceps and abs. This pre-fatigues you for the second move, which is an isometric hold. At the top of the hollow-body diamond plank, your abs and triceps are fully contracted, pushing those already-worked muscle groups to the limit.

Because of the high volume and the strategic use of max reps, you don't need any additional weights to stimulate growth. And since bodyweight exercises do involve the use of multiple muscles and joints, they make a super effective addition to your routine by either incorporating them into your regular workouts or by doing them on their own if you're short on time.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

1. Close-grip pushups, max reps for 60 seconds.

2. Hollow-body diamond plank for 60 seconds.

Rest for 60 seconds. That's 1 round. Do 3 to 5 rounds.