Six-pack abs – this is what everybody, but not everybody’s gets it. There’s a very obvious reason why that is; they simply aren’t eating the right foods. Part of this is because of a fatal error in what they consider a “food”.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods to avoid if you want six packs

Whole milk

To build abs you need to cut down on calories. So consume low fat milk and avoid whole milk due to its high calories.

Commercial peanut butter

Peanut butter is one of the best foods you can consume if you want to build muscle, due to its high protein content. Peanut butter is also a great post workout snack. But try and avoid consuming commercial peanut butter. The packaged and ready-to-eat peanut butter is rich in fats, calories and additives.

Potatoes

Potatoes are rich in starch, which is healthy. But processed starch has no nutritional value and loads of calories. Avoid processed starchy food to build abs without gaining weight.

Sausages

Sausage is a processed food, rich in calories and fats. Stay away from processed meats like bacon, sausages and salami if you want toned and defined abs.

Margarine

This is cheaper than butter, but margarine is unhealthy and makes you gain weight. It is rich in calories and is closely linked to cholesterol related health problems.