5 foods to avoid if you want six packs


For a toned defined midsection, these are some foods that you must avoid immediately.

  • Published:
5  foods that would make you gain height play

5  foods that would make you gain height
Six-pack abs – this is what everybody, but not everybody’s gets it.  There’s a very obvious reason why that is; they simply aren’t eating the right foods.  Part of this is because of a fatal error in what they consider a “food”.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods to avoid if you want six packs

  • Whole milk

To build abs you need to cut down on calories. So consume low fat milk and avoid whole milk due to its high calories.

  • Commercial peanut butter

Peanut butter is one of the best foods you can consume if you want to build muscle, due to its high protein content. Peanut butter is also a great post workout snack. But try and avoid consuming commercial peanut butter. The packaged and ready-to-eat peanut butter is rich in fats, calories and additives.

READ ASLO: These are the most common reasons people skip workouts

  • Potatoes

Potatoes are rich in starch, which is healthy. But processed starch has no nutritional value and loads of calories. Avoid processed starchy food to build abs without gaining weight.

  • Sausages

Sausage is a processed food, rich in calories and fats. Stay away from processed meats like bacon, sausages and salami if you want toned and defined abs.

  • Margarine

This is cheaper than butter, but margarine is unhealthy and makes you gain weight. It is rich in calories and is closely linked to cholesterol related health problems.

