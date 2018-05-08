7 simple ways women can save money

news

Be good to your stuff

Although everything has a lifespan, its durability largely depends on how to store them. Use quality detergents to wear your clothes as well. Zip clothes before washing them, so the zipper is less likely to tear other clothes.

Store bags on shelves instead of hooks and only wash dark clothes every three or four wears unless they get really dirty.

Attend sales

Get together with your girlfriends and attend sales to buy quality things for less. It can save you a ton in the long run.

Shop during festive seasons

Most stores offer crazy-good discounts during festive seasons so that take advantage and stash your wardrobe with new clothes.

Put your phone to work

There are tons of apps and social media handles that can save you money. They sell goods are retail prices online which is relatively cheaper goods sold in the market.

Work more

When you're working a lot, there's not much time left to shop and spend money. So stay busy and pursue a career you love.

Wait 48 hours before you click "buy''

Since we can have anything we want these days with just the click of a button (there's that instant gratification again), you need to find a system to help buffer your impulse purchases.

Choose quality over quantity

Never compromise on quality. Although it's tempting to choose the more budget-friendly version of an item, sometimes choosing quality over quantity will save you more in the long run.

Save up your money and get the best-quality product you can afford if even it will take a long time.