2 great sex positions for first time Christians


Marriage Tips 2 great sex positions for first time Christians

Sex positions for virgins to try on their honeymoon.

Sex doesn't have to be complicated to be mind-blowing. Newlyweds who are both virgins should start their sex life with easy sex positions.

Don't explore your sexual fantasies with sex positions that promote deeper penetration and requires lots of muscles to reach orgasm. Work up some experience before you go on to some more challenging ones.

  • Side by Side

This position is recommended for newlyweds who are virgins because the man can synchronize movements and woman also have more ability to control her body. This promotes intimacy and prolonged lovemaking.

  • Missionary position

Missionary is a popular position because it is simple and comfortable. Newlyweds should stick to this before they opt for variations. The man is much in control of the speed and force of thrusting.

Communication is important, let him know how you are feeling to avoid hurting you. For starters, you have extended eye contact, which is great for intimacy.

