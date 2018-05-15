Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up


3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up

Hot morning sex positions to revamp things in the bedroom.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
  • Tug-of-War

Odds are, you're still a little sleepy first-thing. This move lets you kick back while getting an amazing pleasure boost. Have him sit cross-legged on the bed before you straddle him. Lower yourself onto his penis and wrap your legs around his back.

As you're sitting face-to-face, grab each other's elbows and lean back against the other person's weight—like a coy tug-of-war game. If you're limber enough, you might be able to tilt your head far enough back to rest it on the floor.

READ ALSO:6 foods that can give you better orgasm

  • The Erotic End

Sit your guy on the bed with his legs stretched out comfortably in front of him and a few pillows behind his back. Have him lean back slightly, using his arms to support his weight. With your back to him and your legs straddling his thighs, lower yourself onto him.

Keep your knees bent and your feet planted on the floor. With your groins grinding together, squeeze your PC muscles while he makes small circular rotations with his pelvis.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple

 

The Sensual Spoon

Lie on your side with your guy behind you. Keep both of your torsos in this doze pose and lift your top leg. Have him shift his lower body into a half-kneeling position, entering you from behind.

