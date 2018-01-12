Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Sweet words to tell your girlfriend this year


Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018

Simple words that will make your girlfriend blush.

Big surprises and gifts is a great way to show your affection in a relationship but sometimes it is the little things that really count.

If you want the Romeo and Juliet kind of story then impress her with these words every day. Listen to her and compliment her every day and celebrate her little achievements with her.

  • You are my lucky charm.

  • My bed sheet smells like you.

  • You were truly made for me.

  • Without you, life is meaningless.

  • How do you manage to look beautiful at the time?

  • Ever since I met you, everything I do is a success.

  • You always know how to make me happy.

  • My life is complete because I have you by my side.

  • Your smiles drive all my problems away.

  • I wish to dream about you every night.

  • Your generosity is too much for me to handle.

  • You are the best quality of wifey.

  • I love the way you smell.

  • You are such a good dancer.

  • You are so good at reading my mind.

  • I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

  • You make my sadness disappear with your beautiful smile.

  • You’re perfect just the way you are and I like it.

  • You could have any guy in the world, and yet you chose me.

  • How I wish time never flies when I am with you.

  • I wish I could have met you years ago.

  • Hearing your sweet voice is a morning is the best motivation ever.

  • Your dimples make me melt.

  • You’ve made my dreams come true.

  • You are just indispensable in my life.

  • My heart bleeds whenever I say goodbye to you.

  • You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever met.

  • Your flawless skin drives me insane when I touch you.

  •  I want to spend the rest of my life trying to make you happy.

  • I promise never to make you sad.

  • You have changed me into a better man and I am so glad I met you.

  • You are so beautiful and angelic that I feel shy taking photos with you.

  • You’re the one thing I’m most thankful for having in my life.

  • I fall madly in love with you whenever you say you love over the phone.

  • Your high fashion sense is just impeccable.

  •  I love the way your hair feels as I run my fingers through them.

  • I start my day with you on my mind and end my day with you in my dreams.

  • I love you so much.

