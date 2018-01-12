24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Big surprises and gifts is a great way to show your affection in a relationship but sometimes it is the little things that really count.

If you want the Romeo and Juliet kind of story then impress her with these words every day. Listen to her and compliment her every day and celebrate her little achievements with her.

READ ALSO: 5 gifts to make him feel special this Christmas

You are my lucky charm.

My bed sheet smells like you.

You were truly made for me.

Without you, life is meaningless.

How do you manage to look beautiful at the time?

Ever since I met you, everything I do is a success.

READ ALSO: 8 ways to make your girlfriend happy

You always know how to make me happy.

My life is complete because I have you by my side.

Your smiles drive all my problems away.

I wish to dream about you every night.

Your generosity is too much for me to handle.

You are the best quality of wifey.

READ ALSO: 8 signs you are dating an immature man

I love the way you smell.

You are such a good dancer.

You are so good at reading my mind.

I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

You make my sadness disappear with your beautiful smile.

You’re perfect just the way you are and I like it.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to get a Ghanaian guy to commit

You could have any guy in the world, and yet you chose me.

How I wish time never flies when I am with you.

I wish I could have met you years ago.

Hearing your sweet voice is a morning is the best motivation ever.

Your dimples make me melt.

You’ve made my dreams come true.

You are just indispensable in my life.

My heart bleeds whenever I say goodbye to you.

You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever met.

Your flawless skin drives me insane when I touch you.

READ ALSO: 10 ways to keep your long distance relationship alive

I want to spend the rest of my life trying to make you happy.

I promise never to make you sad.

You have changed me into a better man and I am so glad I met you.

You are so beautiful and angelic that I feel shy taking photos with you.

You’re the one thing I’m most thankful for having in my life.

I fall madly in love with you whenever you say you love over the phone.

READ ALSO:8 dating resolutions you should be making with your boyfriend