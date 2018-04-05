news

Get cooking

Instead of buying expensive food from restaurants, why don’t you try some new recipes at home? It takes two to tango.Cooking together as a couple is fun and you might be surprised your husband would make few suggestions to make it a signature dish. Try a meal that includes at least one classic aphrodisiac like oysters, avocados or asparagus -- and don't skimp on the wine!.

Take up a New Hobby

Get sexy with the music. Play your favorite music and hit the dance floor together. Dancing is sensual and a great precursor to other nighttime activities. Feel free and show him your killer dance moves and make the night memorable. You can add karaoke to make it more exciting.

Take Boudoir Photos

May hay while the sunshine. You don’t have to take a course in photography to be a good photographer. Create a little photo session of your own and snap a few of each other in your home. Make a mini photo album(soft copy) exclusively of your risqué photos. Keep it in a safe place and sneak a peek every once when you miss you, partner.

Book a Couples' Massage

Splurge some few notes for in-room massage service because it is worth it. A massage is a great way to relieve stress and tension from the wedding day.

If your wife is not comfortable with a masseuse, you can take turns giving each other massages in the comfort of your home.

Read a Steamy Book

For some adult-only reading that will most likely keep you up rather than put you two to sleep, pack along a pillow book or two.

The Kama Sutra is a classic, but there are plenty of other options to choose from, like Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James, if you haven't read it already, or Lady Chatterley's Lover by D.H. Lawrence if you're literary buffs