5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon


5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon

Picking up lingerie for your honeymoon can be overwhelming and terrifying, we bring you 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon.

  • Published:
Peek-a-boo bralette

Peek-a-boo bralette (Beautifulbeneath)

(Beautifulbeneath)
Check out some of the most popular lingerie sets and find out some of the most popular lingerie sets and find one that’s just right.

Picking up lingerie for your honeymoon can be overwhelming and terrifying – especially if this an area you haven’t explored in depth before.

The vulnerable feeling that comes along with the process sometimes deters women from indulging on a sexy undergarment for this momentous and special time.

We bring you 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon.

  • 1. Peek-a-boo bralette

Peek-a-boo bralette

Peek-a-boo bralette (Beautifulbeneath)

(Beautifulbeneath)

 

This is one of those pieces that’s designed with the perfect sexy elements. The gorgeous ivory lace offers a bit of warmth, a complementary color for many skin tones.

READ ALSO: 5 ways some Ghanaian men are destroying their marriage

  • 2. Chemise with thong

Chemise and thong

Chemise and thong

(Beautifulbeneath)

 

Chemises tend to be the most popular lingerie choice for several reasons. This cut is extremely approachable, especially if lingerie isn’t something you typically wear.

  • 3. Lingerie Set

Lingerie set

Lingerie set

(Beautifulbeneath)

 

This is one of those pieces that’s designed with the perfect sexy elements. The gorgeous ivory lace offers a bit of warmth, a complementary color for many skin tones.

READ ALSO: Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in natural hairstyle

  • 4. Seduce Bodysuit

Bodysuit

Bodysuit

 

The bodysuit has a number of delicate, feminine details, that are paired with a sexy, seductive and revealing cut. The plunging lace trimmed neckline stops at opaque satin bodice, so it shows just the right amount.

  • 5. For the “Extra”

The adjustable straps are extremely convenient, allowing you to play with the coverage around your chest and also the length of the dress until it feels just right.

