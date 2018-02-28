news

Check out some of the most popular lingerie sets and find out some of the most popular lingerie sets and find one that’s just right.

Picking up lingerie for your honeymoon can be overwhelming and terrifying – especially if this an area you haven’t explored in depth before.

The vulnerable feeling that comes along with the process sometimes deters women from indulging on a sexy undergarment for this momentous and special time.

We bring you 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon.

1. Peek-a-boo bralette

This is one of those pieces that’s designed with the perfect sexy elements. The gorgeous ivory lace offers a bit of warmth, a complementary color for many skin tones.

2. Chemise with thong

Chemises tend to be the most popular lingerie choice for several reasons. This cut is extremely approachable, especially if lingerie isn’t something you typically wear.

3. Lingerie Set

4. Seduce Bodysuit

The bodysuit has a number of delicate, feminine details, that are paired with a sexy, seductive and revealing cut. The plunging lace trimmed neckline stops at opaque satin bodice, so it shows just the right amount.

5. For the “Extra”

The adjustable straps are extremely convenient, allowing you to play with the coverage around your chest and also the length of the dress until it feels just right.