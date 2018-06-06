Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 cheap date ideas she would totally love


Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love

The good news is that taking women out on dates doesn’t have to be expensive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is perceived dating requires a lot of money, but you don’t need expensive dinners or costly event tickets to have a good time.

Coming up with a perfect date can be hard to execute especially when you are strapped for cash. But the good news is, love doesn’t cause a thing. You don’t need dollar bills to have a memorable moment with your love.

If you’re dating on a budget, try looking for free activities and available discounts. You can also plan a night in or enjoy nature together.

 

Pulse.com.gh brings 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love.

1. Take advantage of discount times of exciting locales and services

5 cheap date ideas she would totally love play

5 cheap date ideas she would totally love

 

Discount services like Groupon and Living Social can be a great resource for dating on a budget. You can get cheaper tickets, two for one deal, discounted gift cards, and other budget-savers via these sites.

2. Go on a picnic

5 cheap date ideas she would totally love play

5 cheap date ideas she would totally love

 

Picnics are the classic but absolutely low budget date. You don’t have splurged on a fancy blanket and basket. Instead, use what you have to create a great meal outside. You can use a regular blanket, or look for a picnic table at your local park. Pack a lunch or choose something cheap from the premade section of the grocery store.

3. Have beers on the beach

play

 

A laid-back and casual atmosphere prevails by the beach, as the waves lap against the shore or some good looking rocks – depending on where you decide to sit.

4. Movie Night

play

 

There is nothing more romantic than a movie house date and amazingly it takes only Netflix, Popcorn and probably carbonated drinks to work that magic, How cool. You can invite her into your home and square the moments with a romantic movie and serve her to a chilled glass of soda and popcorn to create the perfect fun date you want.

5. Hit the dance floor

You don’t have to be a great dancer to have a dance date. In fact, for this one, it’s probably better if you don’t know how to dance. Dance classes for beginners at your local dance locales are cheap (or free!), easy, and are a fun way to feel a little foolish in front of each other.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New couple: Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Relationship Tips: Here are 5 types of people you should not date Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
Photos: 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Relationship Tips: 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them
Life Hacks: 5 simple ways to motivate yourself Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions

Recommended Videos

Wedding Bloom: King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony Wedding Bloom King Promise performs at Duncan William's son's wedding ceremony
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau
Royal Wedding: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress Royal Wedding All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not datebullet
2 New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edembullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 smart ways to find out if your partner is...bullet
4 Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourselfbullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the...bullet
8 Pulse Wedding More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's...bullet
9 Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new bridesbullet
10 Video King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams'...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them
Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions
Relationship Tips 5 red flags to look out for before the first date
Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning
Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date
New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
2 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
3 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
4 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
5 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
6 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
7 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Mother-in-law and bride
Relationship Tips 3 ways to deal with a difficult mother-in-law during wedding planning
Selly Galley
Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew
Couple
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why couples who cuddle more are happier
Joel and Anisha
Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend Duncan Williams’ son's lavish wedding