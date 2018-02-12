5 perfect gift for couples this valentines day

news

What are the perfect gifts for Valentine’s day? The gift should speak volumes, something thoughtful that will make them feel special and loved.

Check out 5 romantic gifts ideas that are also pocket-friendly.

Sex toys and creams

Some people are still very conservative when it comes to sex toys but those who know the importance of it during lovemaking will appreciate this gift. Sex toys can really spice up your boring sex life and strengthen your relationship.

You can also introduce it to your close family and friends and they will give you positive feedbacks. You can get them flavored lubricants, vibrators, creams and top with lingerie.

African print apparel

More and more people are adding African wear to their wardrobe. They don’t wait to wear them on Fridays or weekend. They are sporting their stylish African print dresses every other day of the week. Gift them matching outfits and you will always be in their mind whenever they see it in their closet.

Spa voucher

Valentine’s day is all about giving your loved ones thoughtful gifts. Every couple would love to get a spa treatment but due to their busy schedule, they forget to make an appointment. Surprise your favorite couple this Valentine and they call to be thankful after the magical session.

Dinner for two

It won’t be bad to contact a private chef to prepare dinner for your best friend and their spouse on this Val's day.

The day is all about doing things out of the ordinary to show someone you truly care about them. Dip into your piggy box and show how much you truly care about them.

A basket of red wine

As they always say, red wine is good for the heart. Get your in-laws or your boss a basket of assorted red wine to promote their health and make sweet memories.