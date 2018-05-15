Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 reasons why you should date your best friend


5 reasons why you should date your best friend

One of the biggest advantages of dating a friend is that they already know your bad habits and you know theirs.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
Some people think dating your best friend isn’t worth the risk, we say maybe we should take a second look.

Here’s what to know before you fall for your best friend.

  • You know each other very well

Dating your best friend is the best decision you can ever make in your life. There is instant chemistry because you have been friends for so long and you have told each other the most of your secrets.

Your is the one person you can relax with and be yourself in good and bad times. He already knows a lot about you and he is still here, standing next to you and dating you, which means he really does like you.

  • You have a lot in common

Friendship thrives when two people understand each other and share things in common. When your friendship moves to an intimate relationship, things become easier for you because you have a lot in common and the respect for each other’s privacy is there too. These things can really make your relationship even stronger.

  • Your best friend knows how to make you happy

The best thing about dating friends is that you already know what kind of person you have in front of you and what kind of reactions you can expect, making it a lot more pleasant and comfortable for both sides, since there are not so many unfamiliar things.

It can take a while for someone to learn what truly makes you smile. Your best friend can easily make you laugh or cheer you up when you’re blue, this person is the best!.

Couple play

Couple

 

  • You both know each other's expectations

The fact that you two were friends before you engaged in a romantic relationship is beneficial to both sides during dating. Knowing someone's way of living and what that person expects in life, what that person wants from it, is one of the main things about deciding if you want to be with that person at all. So, in this case, you already have it covered.

  • Solve issues amicably

 Problems in relationships are inevitable but when you are dating your best friend, somehow the partners manage to solve the issue for fear of ruining their relationship.

It wasn’t an easy decision getting intimate in the first place because the probability that you won’t be friends after a breakup is high. This gives the couple extra energy to stay strong and committed to each other.

