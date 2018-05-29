Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you


Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is cheating on you

Don't ignore these signs.

Whether you're commencing a new relationship, or in the middle of a serious relationship, there's always a chance that your boyfriend could be cheating on you. 

If you have reasons to suspect he's cheating, or if you're just wondering if you're over thinking it, follow these easy steps to find out whether or not your man is being faithful.

1.He hides his mobile phone from you.

 He never leaves it alone in the room with you, unless he has it set to airplane mode. He never even shows you pictures or videos on his own phone, because he’s worried about the texts that might come through while you’re looking at the screen.

2. There’s a new girl that he keeps talking about.

Keeps texting. Keeps comparing you to. It’s like he’s obsessed with her, like he looks at her the way he used to look at you.

3.You keep sighting weird things around his apartment.

Lipstick that he claims a friend left behind. A bra that he swears got mixed in from his mother’s laundry. And there are marks that look like hickeys on his neck.

4.  He erases any signs of you from his social media.

Takes down your couple’s profile picture. Sets his relationship status to private. He’s making it look like he’s single again so it’s easier for him to cheat.

5.He picks fights over every little thing.

Whatever you do is wrong. There’s always a problem. Always. And it never used to be like that.

