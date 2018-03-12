5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love

news

Weddings are important for the brides as well as the grooms. They all get emotional on that day and some men even weep like babies when they see their brides walk down the aisle.

Gifts for the groom should reflect his style and interests. It should be something that will be cherished for years.

Browse 5 groom gift ideas to find one just right for the lucky man.

Kente cloth

Kenth cloth is a priceless material to gift someone on their wedding day. It symbolizes every rich cultural heritage and its unique designs will never go out of style. According to a market survey, the older the design, the expensive cloth you will get in shops.

Artwork

Get a professional artist to do a nice pencil work or painting of him to be hanged in his living room for guests to see. Any art lover you see the work will comment on it and your man will always pop up.

Wristwatch

Gifting someone a wristwatch on his wedding day means you really care about the person’s success because time is money. One common trait because all the successful people and world leaders are time management.

Car

If you are financially capable, a car is an out of the box gift for someone. They will forever be grateful and keep their relationship going.

Money

If you are sure what to do for the person then give him a reasonable sum of money as his wedding gift. He might decide to spend the money on perishable things but you will always remind you gave him such amount on his big day.