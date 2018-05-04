5 tips to make your online dating successful

Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Some single women just want to sit back and play defense while waiting for their Mr. Right to come knocking and walk them down the aisle.

There is nothing with dreaming big but sometimes you have to take the bull by the horn and make things work in your favor.

Being proactive, open-minded and resourceful can save them a lot of time as you age.

  • Log on daily

If you want your possible suitor to take seriously, you must always be online. Communicate and set a time for your voice or video call. Never run of data during those periods to give them the opportunity to chat with another person.

  • Respond quickly

If you want him or her to know that dating is a priority for you, don’t play the waiting game with them. By the time you write back to him or her, you may be told that they’ve met someone they’ve decided to date exclusively. Don’t cry over digital spilled milk.

  • Refresh your profile

Since, you won’t get the chance to go on dates and have fun together, give him or her a reason to date you. Post interesting things on your page and make them fall in love with your looks and intelligence.

  • Be authentic

Don’t like a fake lifestyle on social media to impress your others. Keep it real because they will cut all ties with you when they discover that you are living a borrowed life on social media. Make your profile shine by being specific about what you’re looking for.

  • Proofread everything

The first impression always counts. Make sure you use spell check and grammar check for your profile and emails. They might either misinterpret your message or think you have a constant communication with your messages are riddled with spelling errors.

