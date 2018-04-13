5 tourist sites every family should visit before the year ends

Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Ghana boast of an amazing number of tourist destinations with beautiful sceneries ranging from the waterbodies, forts, castles, the list is endless.

  Published:
Which cities are best to travel to as a family with the kids?

The good news is that Ghana is filled with myriad sites and attractions for the kids to see and explore, including many scenic destinations that make great stopovers.

Here, we take a closer look at 5 of the best cities for travel with your family that Ghana has to offer, from famous zoos to must-see museums and signature foodie spots.

1. Elmina

This was the first castle to be erected on the Gold Coast. It was the headquarters of the Portuguese colonial administration. According to history, Elmina Castle is the last place where thousands of African slaves would ever remember as their homeland. The picturesque appearance of the castle, with its sandy beach and tropical palms, and the blue skies make it one of the best tourist sites in Ghana.

2. Kintampo waterfalls

Kintampo waterfalls play

Kintampo waterfalls

 

The Kintampo waterfalls located on the Kumasi-Kintampo highway provides a panoramic scene and superbly display the beauty of nature. Its great scenery makes it a favourite attraction for tourists who visit the Brong Ahafo region.

It is about 4km away from the Kintampo Township, on the Kumasi-Tamale road. 

3. Manhyia Palace

play

 

 The palace was built in 1925 by the British sometime after the Third Anglo-Ashanti War in 1874 when the British had destroyed the original palace built by Ghanaians. The British were said to have been impressed by the size of the original palace and the scope of its contents, which included "rows of books in many languages.", but due to events in the War of the Golden Stool. The British demolished the royal palace with explosives. The palace consequently erected is a kilometer from the Centre for National Culture, Kumasi.

4. Mole National Park

play

 

Mole is Ghana’s largest wildlife park and is located in northwestern Ghana. Buffalos, antelopes, elephants, warthogs, hyenas and if you’re very lucky, leopards are the animals one is are expected to see.

Lions have recently been re-introduced to the park as well. There are also more than 250 species of birds to enjoy.

5. Paga Crocodile Pond

play

 

Located on the north-eastern border of Ghana, Paga is a sacred crocodile sanctuary.

Although crocodiles are considered as wild creatures, the Paga crocodiles are friendly and coexist with humans. The friendly relationship between the crocodiles and humans continue to baffle the minds of many.

