Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

7 ways couples can enjoy their Valentine without sex


Pulse Val's List 7 ways couples can enjoy their Valentine without sex

Show affection to your loved ones this most romantic day of the year.

  • Published:
Couple play

Couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here’s what to do this Valentine’s Day to ensure it’s not only awesome, but will likely, make you lucky, too.

Yes, Valentine's Day has become a totally over-sexualized mess but it's still the perfect opportunity to let little romantic gestures shine. And who couldn't use a chance to celebrate love in their life a little more?

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 ways couples can enjoy their Valentine without sex.

1. A Boozy Picnic in the Park

It's as casual as getting together for drinks, with the perks of open sky and fresh air. Make it more romantic with fruit toppings like strawberries and grapes. It a perfect outdoor moment that could make up for sex. A half on a bottle of wine, half on cheese and crackers.

2.  A Night at a Jazz Club

Treat yourselves to some live music for valentine. Locations that have these romantic activities would definitely crank it up a notch on valentine day with some cool classic love songs which you would score it with your conversations and possibly a cocktail.

READ ALSO:

3.  A Romantic movie night

Movie Night at home home could actually be romantic as well as going to the cinema with your lover to catch a movie with other couple’s. There are tons of romantic movies that runs in the cinema.

4.  A Cooking Date

Choose a recipe for you and your partner to make together. It'll be way more fun than cooking them dinner all alone and it's the perfect excuse to get close to them. In the end, the dinner that you make for yourselves will be far more meaningful than anything you would have ordered at some pretentious restaurant.

5. Spa day

If you’re in the mood to relax and unwind, then an at-home spa day may be exactly what you and your partner need this Valentine’s Day.Who needs to book into an expensive resort hours away when you can buy some bath salts, adorn your home with soothing candles and invest in some massage oils?

6.  Go somewhere new

For all its sappy fanfare, Valentine’s Day is an ideal time to go somewhere new with your partner. Whether you’ve been dying to attend a specialized cooking class, hit a karaoke bar or even sneak away for a weekend road trip, make the most of the freedom that the holiday offers

7. Have a lengthy Conversation

Tell his/her family how smart you think he/she is during conversation. Reminding your partner you're on their side is essential.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sex & Relationships: 'How I told my partner that I'm hiv-positive' Sex & Relationships 'How I told my partner that I'm hiv-positive'
Sex & Relationships: The 5 love languages might completely transform your relationship — here's how Sex & Relationships The 5 love languages might completely transform your relationship — here's how
Girl Smarts: If your guy does this, he might have a manipulative personality Girl Smarts If your guy does this, he might have a manipulative personality
Pulse Val's List: Try these sex positions to heat up your Valentine's day Pulse Val's List Try these sex positions to heat up your Valentine's day
Pulse Val's List: 5 gifts every woman would love to have on Valentine's day Pulse Val's List 5 gifts every woman would love to have on Valentine's day
St. Valentine: What you probably didn't know about the world's most celebrated Christian St. Valentine What you probably didn't know about the world's most celebrated Christian

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tips: 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in love Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in love
Sex And Relationship: How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex? Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?
Relationship: 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on you Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on you



Top Articles

1 Pulse Val's List 6 ways to pamper your girlfriend this Valentine’s day...bullet
2 Odd Enough He used to masturbate up to 12 hours a day. Here's how he...bullet
3 Religion Tips Here's why it's Haram for Muslims to celebrate...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
5 Valentine's Day 10 love messages to send your girlfriend on...bullet
6 Pulse Val's Tips 5 perfect gifts for couples this valentines daybullet
7 Pulse Val's List 5 gifts every woman would love to have on...bullet
8 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet
9 Sex & Relationships Milf porn star Brandi love talks...bullet
10 Pulse Val's List Try these sex positions to heat up...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Val's List 5 gifts every woman would love to have on Valentine's day
Photos Ras Mubarak weds Muntaka’s daughter as second wife
Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looks
Relationship Tips 10 tips on how to date a very rich partner
Relationship Tips 3 sex positions that are safe during pregnancy
Month Of Love 5 things you need to pamper yourself this February
Pulse Val's List Try these sex positions to heat up your Valentine's day
Pulse Val's Tips 5 perfect gifts for couples this valentines day
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways Ghanaian men can propose this Valentine

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
3 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
4 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
5 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
6 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
7 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
8 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
9 Video You kill go me - Sarkodiebullet
10 Video Sarkodie - Babe (feat. Mugeez)bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Ladies, are you giving just sex to your boo on Valentine’s day?
Valentine's Day 2018 Ladies, are you giving just sex as a gift this year too?
Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome, a Gospel singer and the pretty daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Philip
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways Ghanaian men can propose this Valentine
Berla Mundi
Wedding Tips How to look exquisite on your wedding day
bridal collections.jpg
Photos Check out these stunning Ghana made wedding gowns