Here’s what to do this Valentine’s Day to ensure it’s not only awesome, but will likely, make you lucky, too.

Yes, Valentine's Day has become a totally over-sexualized mess but it's still the perfect opportunity to let little romantic gestures shine. And who couldn't use a chance to celebrate love in their life a little more?

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 ways couples can enjoy their Valentine without sex.

1. A Boozy Picnic in the Park

It's as casual as getting together for drinks, with the perks of open sky and fresh air. Make it more romantic with fruit toppings like strawberries and grapes. It a perfect outdoor moment that could make up for sex. A half on a bottle of wine, half on cheese and crackers.

2. A Night at a Jazz Club

Treat yourselves to some live music for valentine. Locations that have these romantic activities would definitely crank it up a notch on valentine day with some cool classic love songs which you would score it with your conversations and possibly a cocktail.

3. A Romantic movie night

Movie Night at home home could actually be romantic as well as going to the cinema with your lover to catch a movie with other couple’s. There are tons of romantic movies that runs in the cinema.

4. A Cooking Date

Choose a recipe for you and your partner to make together. It'll be way more fun than cooking them dinner all alone and it's the perfect excuse to get close to them. In the end, the dinner that you make for yourselves will be far more meaningful than anything you would have ordered at some pretentious restaurant.

5. Spa day

If you’re in the mood to relax and unwind, then an at-home spa day may be exactly what you and your partner need this Valentine’s Day.Who needs to book into an expensive resort hours away when you can buy some bath salts, adorn your home with soothing candles and invest in some massage oils?

6. Go somewhere new

For all its sappy fanfare, Valentine’s Day is an ideal time to go somewhere new with your partner. Whether you’ve been dying to attend a specialized cooking class, hit a karaoke bar or even sneak away for a weekend road trip, make the most of the freedom that the holiday offers

7. Have a lengthy Conversation

Tell his/her family how smart you think he/she is during conversation. Reminding your partner you're on their side is essential.