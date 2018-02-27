Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Check out Owusu Bembah’s ‘curvy’ wife photos everyone is talking about


Aware So! Check out photos of Owusu Bembah’s ‘curvy’ wife everyone is talking about

Photos of his wife, Mrs. Owusu Bempah has sparked some social media conversations with a host of people talking about her physique.

Popular Ghanaian pastor Reverend Isaac Owusu reportedly got married on the weekend of February 24, 2018.

She is seen oozing in a gold-laced apparel, which flushes her voluptuous stature. Moments of her dancing was captured to which shows her stunning physique this has caused tons of tongues to wag on social media.

The photos of his wife from what looked like the marriage ceremony has popped up online and social media folks seemed amazed at the voluptuous stature of his wife. Abena Anima’s curvy physique is totally worth the wagging tongues.

These pictures are believed to have emerged from their private marriage ceremony in Oyarifa.

