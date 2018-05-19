Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown


British Royal Wedding Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown

The future Duchess of Sussex's dress has got the world talking already with its elegance it exudes.

Meghan Markle, the newly wedded bride to Prince Charles left millions streaming the wedding online and invited guests in with the dress designed by Givenchy for her wedding.

The dress was firstly sighted as she made her way into St George's Chapel.

The wedding apparel was put together the Givenchy’s very own creative director, Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director of Givenchy last year.

The dress was everything ethereal, classic, elegant, radiant, stunning yet simple. She also cranked her look with a diamond tiara. But the most fascinating thing was that, Markle had no make-up on yet she looked like a whole lot of beauty she is this day.

