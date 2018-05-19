Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor


Royal wedding 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

Following their marriage, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Among the guests were Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John.

Ms Markle had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys - including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

Her sculpted white dress was designed by Ms Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

The look was completed with a veil measuring 5m and embroidered with the flowers of each country in the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles walked Ms Markle down the aisle, after her father, Thomas, was unable to attend for health reasons.

In her vows, Ms Markle did not promise to "obey" her husband, while the prince broke with royal tradition by choosing to wear a wedding ring.

Prince Harry's ring is a platinum band with a textured finish and Ms Markle's has been made from a piece of Welsh gold.

Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, gave a reading.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed Ben E King's soul classic Stand By Me during the service.

As the bride and groom signed the register, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason - who won the 2016 BBC's Young Musician - performed three pieces - by Faure, Schubert and Maria Theresia von Paradis, with musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

The gospel choir also performed Etta James' uplifting version of Amen/This Little Light of Mine as the newlyweds left the chapel.

The duke and duchess will travel through Windsor along a route lined by up to 100,000 well-wishers.

All 600 guests will then attend a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by the Queen.

During this reception, Ms Markle will reportedly break with tradition for royal brides and make a speech.

Other celebrities in attendance included tennis star Serena Williams, TV personality James Corden, singer James Blunt, actor Carey Mulligan, and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson.

Prince Harry's uncle, Earl Spencer, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton, were also invited.

Politicians, including Prime Minister Theresa May, were not invited, as it is not a state event.

But the former Prime Minister, Sir John Major, is among the invited guests, as he is a member of the Order of the Garter.

About 1,200 members of the public - many who are recognised for their charity work - have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding.

'Power in love'

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, the 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, from Chicago, gave an address, and the Rt Rev David Conner, Dean of Windsor, conducted the service.

"There's power, power in love. If you don't believe me think about a time when you first fell in love. The whole world seemed to centre around you and your beloved. Well... there's power, power in love," Bishop Curry said in his address.

On Saturday evening, the newlyweds will celebrate with 200 close friends and family at a private reception less than a mile from Windsor Castle at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

 

Credit: BBC

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

British Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown British Royal Wedding Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married! Royal Wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!
British Royal Wedding: Venue steeped in history British Royal Wedding Venue steeped in history
British Royal Wedding: LA actress with the fairytale role British Royal Wedding LA actress with the fairytale role
British Royal Wedding: 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor British Royal Wedding 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor
British Royal Wedding: Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex British Royal Wedding Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush Lifestyle 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure
Lifestyle: The best foods to eat after sex Lifestyle The best foods to eat after sex



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
2 Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions to conceive a babybullet
3 Pulse Wedding Here are 10 beautiful wedding rings every lady would...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your lovebullet
5 Celebrity Wedding John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws...bullet
8 Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over textbullet
9 Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Sarkodie - I'm in Love With You (Feat. Efya)bullet
8 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Britain's future Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip cheered by crowds after their wedding in 1947
British Royal Wedding Capturing hearts and TV ratings: Britain's glittering
A woman waves from an elaborately decorated car to Royal well-wishers preparing to bed down for the night on the High Street outside Windor Castle
British Royal Wedding Minute-by-minute guide
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were declared husband and wife at Saint George's Chapel, Windsor
British Royal Wedding Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle as world watches
A woman selling flags featuring Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle near Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 18, 2018, the day before the Royal wedding
British Royal Wedding 'Markle Debacle' puts palace in a spin