'the girls next door' reveal the new sex toys


Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex toys you and your partner must try

We’re not writing a Dr. Seuss book here—we’re talking about sex toys. Twenty years ago, they were her dirty little secret. Now you find them on drug store shelves.

Curious about the latest selection? Here's what you need to know. They buzz. They buck. They vibrate. They suck (in a good way). They come in all shapes and sizes—and feature pleasant surprises.

Some are cute. Some are scary. Some are teal, others are cherry. Some rock. Some roll. Some go outside, some go in her...

And the selection has exploded with all kinds of bells and whistles (sometimes literally). Some come with a remote control. Some look like lipstick. Some look like alien probes.

How the heck is a guy supposed to decide?

For guidance (but really, just for fun), we looked to our Girls Next Door—Naomi, Marissa, and LiLi. They gave us their honest, in-the-moment reactions to a shipment of the latest toys.

Naomi shares the one thing women want in a toy. LiLi explains the female anatomy. And Marissa tests out some lacy panties with a “vibe pocket.” (No, she doesn’t.)

Ultimately, like the toys themselves, every woman is different. But not all of them are as open as these girls.

So listen in on this fun and informative chat, then share what you’ve learned with your girlfriend and invite her to shop with you for a toy you’ll both love. (Might we suggest starting with the Jimmyjane Form 8 vibrator from the Men's Health store?)

Because these days that’s a box every couple should check. And as Naomi puts it, “God bless tech.”

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

