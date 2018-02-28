Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

What Is The Candida Diet, And Will It Really Improve Your Health?


Girl Smarts What is the candida diet, and will it really improve your health?

These days it feels like there are a thousand elimination diets out there that will cure every ailment from migraines to acne. Now, the Candida Diet is taking on yeast.

  • Published:
Candida diet foods play

Candida diet foods

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Its creators say it can cure IBS, yeast infections, and more.

These days it feels like there are a thousand elimination diets out there that will cure every ailment from migraines to acne. Now, the Candida Diet is taking on yeast.

Candida is a type of yeast that lives in your mouth and gut or on your skin. This yeast is a normal part of your body’s environment (particularly in the gut), but when levels get too high, candida can wreak havoc throughout your body, explains Niket Sonpal, M.D., assistant clinical professor at the Touro School of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City.

Candida overgrowth has been linked to oral thrush (marked by white lesions in the mouth), sinus infections, fatigue, skin infections, UTIs, yeast infections, and digestive issues such as Crohn’s, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and ulcerative colitis.

Candida overgrowth occurs when there's an imbalance between the types of bacteria in your gut. And, while anything from your birth control to stress can throw off your body's delicate balance of intestinal bacteria, most often, issues are due to the use of antibiotics. After all, antibiotics are all about killing bacteria, and even if some forms of bacteria are bad, others are good—and responsible for regulating candida levels.

The question is, can altering your diet help keep candida in check? And is it even necessary?

What's On the Menu?

The Candida Diet, developed by Lisa Richards, a health researcher and self-proclaimed candida sufferer, and Eric Wood, a naturopathic doctor (neither responded to requests for comment), stresses that treating candida overgrowth requires three elements: probiotics, antifungals, and, of course, diet. Probiotics are used reintroduce the "good" bacteria into your system and rebalance your gut, while antifungals kill excessive fungal growth.

The diet itself starts with a “cleanse” that lasts for a few days to a week in order to prepare your body for the new style of eating. During that time, you can eat non-starchy vegetables, low-sugar fruits, healthy oils, herbs, and spices, and organic eggs.

Then, you start eating according to the diet's rules. In general, the diet encourages you to avoid high-sugar fruits, refined grains, meats such as pork and lunch meat, fish such as tuna and swordfish, some dairy products, moldy nuts and seeds, condiments with added sugars, refined and processed vegetable oils, sugars and sugar substitutes, caffeinated or sugary drinks, and alcohol. Instead, you should focus on eating non-starchy vegetables, low-sugar fruits, non-glutinous grains, healthy fats, and lean protein. (Learn how bone broth can help you lose weight with Women's Health's Bone Broth Diet.)

Any food that’s highly processed, high in sugar, or quickly gets processed as sugar is a no-go on this diet. If it looks familiar, that’s because at its core, this is an anti-inflammation diet, similar to the Whole30. The idea is that foods that are high in sugar or simple carbs exacerbate the problem of candida overgrowth, while processed foods directly spike inflammation.

But what about pork chops, tuna, and dairy? They aren't processed or high in sugar, right? "Pork contains retroviruses and parasites that may survive cooking and be harmful for those with a weakened digestive system.

Also, remember that pork often comes in an over-cooked form (i.e. bacon!) that is full of carcinogenic compounds. "Properly-cooked pork from a reputable source may be okay, but we would recommend avoiding it during your Candida diet," the diet's website says.

Tuna and swordfish should be avoided because they contain metals and "other pollutants" due to the fact that they live longer and therefore spend more time in our polluted oceans. Meanwhile, the diet also dictates that there's too much sugar in dairy, and it should be avoided.

Watch a hot doctor explain whether you have to treat yeast infections or not:

Does It Work?

“It’s true that yeasts thrive on sugars and refined carbohydrates,” says Sonpal. “Many theories exist on the relationship between foods and yeast, and there are more anti-candida diets than can be counted.”

There’s no doubt that the fewer processed foods and less added sugar in your diet, the better, but that doesn’t mean the diet is a cure-all, he says. “I’ve had over a dozen patients come to me with new diets for their IBS and, sadly, some of them get relief, others don’t, and no one is cured.” After all, just because you have IBS or a UTI, it doesn't mean that you have a candida problem.

"It's difficult to say if this would cause a patient harm, but I would tell the patient to ensure they are getting a balanced diet and taking vitamin supplements if they plan to proceed with something drastic," says Sonpal. "Likewise, [it's] hard to judge if there are may benefits to the idea, as there is no clinical data to support its use.

When my patients present with new diets, I ask them to bring me a sample diet schematic of their meals and sit with them to make sure they aren’t hurting themselves through this diet. I would tell all patients if they plan to try [a diet] that is not supported by evidence based medicine, to simply have their doctor look it over and make a few shorter-interval, follow-up appointments."

Plus, registered dietitians generally advise that you avoid anything that includes the word "cleanse," as there’s no such diet that “cleanses” your system—the body is self-cleansing.

Your Best Move

Before you attack candida with everything you've got, talk to your doctor about any health issues that are troubling you, possible courses of treatment, and find out if candida's even a problem for you.

For instance, if you find yourself suffering yeast infections when prescribed antibiotics, share that with your doctor and they'll likely put you on an a probiotic regimen to combat the antibiotics' effects.

Sonpal says he typically advises these patients to get four to six serving of probiotics a day, whether through food like kimchi and yogurt, or through supplements.

If you're considering finding resolution through diet changes, it’s best to talk to your doctor about tailoring your diet to a low-FODMAP diet, which has been proven to help patients with IBS, says Sonpal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss tool — but is it safe? Girl Smarts People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss tool — but is it safe?
Odd Enough: This mom went to her doctor for postpartum depression — And was escorted to the ER by the police Odd Enough This mom went to her doctor for postpartum depression — And was escorted to the ER by the police
Girl Smarts: This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery Girl Smarts This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery
Girl Smarts: 'This is the one sports bra that's comfortable and flattering for my large boobs' Girl Smarts 'This is the one sports bra that's comfortable and flattering for my large boobs'
Girl Smarts: This actress posted a photo of her pregnant-looking belly — But she wasn't pregnant at all Girl Smarts This actress posted a photo of her pregnant-looking belly — But she wasn't pregnant at all
Girl Smarts: 'How I told my mother about my miscarriage' Girl Smarts 'How I told my mother about my miscarriage'

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future Lifestyle 7 Ways To Keep Breast Cancer Out Of Your Future
Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignorebullet
2 Girl Smarts Should you pee before or after sex? An expert explains...bullet
3 Girl Smarts What is the candida diet, and will it really improve...bullet
4 Girl Smarts This super-random habit could protect your skin from...bullet
5 Girl Smarts People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss...bullet
6 Girl Smarts This shocking news might make you question the...bullet
7 Girl Smarts This simple trick might help you lose 10 pounds...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships What's the best sex position to...bullet
9 Girl Smarts 'This is the one sports bra that's...bullet
10 Girl Smarts This is why your feet are itching like...bullet

Related Articles

Tech A diet ranked one of the best for overall health by experts may have an additional health benefit for older adults — here's how to try it
Tech World's largest phone show opens under Catalan secession cloud
Strategy 2 formerly obese economists who lost a combined 120 pounds in 18 months say 'meta-rules' were a key part of their success
Entertainment Olympic cross-country skiers eat 8,000 calories a day. It's exhausting.
Opinion Hello? A darker dolly stalks the stairs

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
3 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
5 Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tvbullet
6 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
7 Channing Tatum Tells His Daughter He Ate All Her Halloween...bullet

Womens Health

HCG for weight loss
Girl Smarts Considering the HCG diet? Here's what you need to know
Real bodies fitness models
Fitness You'll be seeing more body types in our workout stories — here's why
Hannah Eden fitness transformation
Fitness 'How I went from a life of partying to becoming a crossfit coach'
​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!
Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!