Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

This Model Just Lost Her Second Leg To Toxic Shock Syndrome


Odd Enough This model just lost her second leg to toxic shock syndrome

Model Lauren Wasser lost her right leg to toxic shock syndrome in 2012 when she was just 24 years old.

  • Published:
This Model Just Lost Her Second Leg To Toxic Shock Syndrome play

This Model Just Lost Her Second Leg To Toxic Shock Syndrome

(wstale)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lauren Wasser contracted toxic shock syndrome from a tampon in 2012.

Model Lauren Wasser lost her right leg to toxic shock syndrome in 2012 when she was just 24 years old. But even years later, she continued to suffer, telling The Washington Post recently that she was still in “excruciating pain” every day and that she thought she would “inevitably” have to have her left leg amputated as well.

Unfortunately, Lauren's prediction recently came true.

On January 8, Lauren said on Instagram that her life was about to change. “Life is about to be so different, again! I’m in great spirits though and ready for my next chapter,” she wrote. And recently, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself in the hospital with her left leg amputated below the ankle.

Other people have also posted about Lauren and her procedure on social media. Her partner, photographer Jennifer Rovero, shared details of Lauren’s surgery on Instagram. “Surgery was January 11th at 7:30am.

It’s now January 16th at 1:45pm and my babe is doing great,” she wrote next to a close-up of what seems to be Lauren using a walker. “There’s moments of muscle cramping and nerve pain but despite all of that she’s getting up!”

Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy also posted about Lauren’s progress. “Today I stopped by the hospital to visit @theimpossiblemuse ! If you don’t know about her, she is a model and just had her second leg amputated due to Toxic Shock Syndrome,” Amy wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of herself and Lauren sitting on a hospital bed.

“Our stories are so similar and in fact they thought I had TSS when I first entered the hospital. Lauren is so beautiful and strong, I’m telling ya, this chick is going to go far. Make sure to check her page out and read her story! Lauren , you are amazing!!”

Lauren has been outspoken about the dangers of TSS after she contracted it from a tampon. TSS is caused by exposure to the staphylococcus bacteria, which releases toxins into the blood stream. Those toxins can then spread throughout a person’s body and organs, causing damage.

While the condition is rare, nearly 75 percent of the TSS cases in the U.S. between 1979 and 1996 were linked to tampon use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sherry Ross, M.D., previously told Women's Health that while TSS is "extremely rare," women should still take precautions. She recommends changing tampons every four to eight hours, using the lowest-absorbency tampons available, and alternating between pads and tampons when your flow is light.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Fitness: 7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only bodyweight Fitness 7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only bodyweight
Girl Smarts: Emily skye just posted a sports-bra selfie revealing her body 23 days after giving birth Girl Smarts Emily skye just posted a sports-bra selfie revealing her body 23 days after giving birth
Odd Enough: What is graves' disease — And should you be worried about it? Odd Enough What is graves' disease — And should you be worried about it?
Girl Smarts: What is the candida diet, and will it really improve your health? Girl Smarts What is the candida diet, and will it really improve your health?
Girl Smarts: People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss tool — but is it safe? Girl Smarts People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss tool — but is it safe?
Odd Enough: This mom went to her doctor for postpartum depression — And was escorted to the ER by the police Odd Enough This mom went to her doctor for postpartum depression — And was escorted to the ER by the police

Recommended Videos

Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter
The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignorebullet
2 Girl Smarts What is the candida diet, and will it really improve your...bullet
3 Girl Smarts This super-random habit could protect your skin from sun...bullet
4 Odd Enough This model just lost her second leg to toxic shock syndromebullet
5 Girl Smarts People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss...bullet
6 Odd Enough What is graves' disease — And should you be worried...bullet
7 Fitness 7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only...bullet
8 Girl Smarts Should you pee before or after sex? An expert...bullet
9 Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!bullet
10 Odd Enough This 27-year-old shared the most beautiful...bullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts Fetal alcohol syndrome might be up to 10 times more common than experts thought
Strategy LuLaRoe stood by a seller who mocked people with Down syndrome — and customers are furious
Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other
Odd Enough Death by pregnancy: Why are so many moms-to-be dying?
Tech The 20 most notable new TV shows this fall, ranked from worst to best
Health Tips Boy goes into cardiac arrest after taking big bite of hot dog

Top Videos

1 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
2 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
3 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
5 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
6 People Tell Us About The First Time They Masturbated - Keep...bullet

Womens Health

This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery
Girl Smarts This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery
Girl Smarts 'This is the one sports bra that's comfortable and flattering for my large boobs'
This actress posted a photo of her pregnant-looking belly — But she wasn't pregnant at all
Girl Smarts This actress posted a photo of her pregnant-looking belly — But she wasn't pregnant at all
GENEVIEVE ELAINE PHOTOGRAPHY
Girl Smarts 'How I told my mother about my miscarriage'