Just as every pregnancy is different, every woman's post-pregnancy body and recovery is different as well. And for Sarah Stage, postpartum includes washboard abs.

On Tuesday, the fitness influencer posted a mirror selfie to Instagram.

Just eight weeks after giving birth to her second child, Logan, she's lingerie clad, with six-pack abs fully on display. And she came ready with some major words for all her internet critics.

"Well it's been 8 weeks post baby and I thought it was a great time to answer some questions that I've gotten," the model captioned her photo. No, she explained, she isn't doing cardio, nor has she resumed her grueling workout regimen because her C-section scar hasn't completely healed. Yes, she's breastfeeding, and yes she's taking supplements for that. Yes, she's back to her "pre-Logan weight," thanks to her diet and expressing milk.

"Yes, I have loose skin around my belly button which kinda resembles the shape of an evil eye so i think of it as protection from the internet trolls which BTW what happened to all of them," she wrote. "Who said Logan would be born unhealthy? (There’s not a cricket emoji)" Now there's a mic drop if we ever heard one.

Bottom line: "As a mom, we just want healthy babies and everything else is secondary," Sarah wrote.

Despite her confident and candid post, reviews were mixed. On the whole, her commenters left positive, encouraging feedback. "You look incredible I’ve had 2 c-sections I’m in awe of your figure," one fan wrote."It takes lots of work to be in that shape."

"You glow with health and happiness, as does the rest of your family," another said. "You look fantastic!!"

"Nailed it," one user added. "Looking amazing as always no justification ever needed. Just do you."

But, because this is the internet and the internet is full of monsters, some of Sarah's followers were less generous in their comments—mostly in reference to Sarah's choice of birthing methods.

"Well your doctor is an idiot," one person said. "A VBAC [vaginal birth after cesarean] would have been better especially if you're planning on having more kids."

"Why did you choose a c section though?" another asked. "A natural birth would've allowed you to recover sooner."

On the whole, though, Sarah's followers expressed appreciation for the post-pregnancy fitness inspiration—which makes a big change from the criticism cued by her past posts. Sarah's informal title, "6-Pack Abs Mom", comes from a viral selfie she took just five days after giving birth to her first child, James Hunter, in 2015. People were decidedly more skeptical at the time, highlighting the unrealistic standard Sarah's figure set for brand new moms and, really, any woman.

Throughout both pregnancies, Sarah stuck to a strict workout and nutritional regimen, which she says is responsible for her lithe appearance. (Torch fat, get fit, and look and feel great with Women's Health's All in 18 DVD!)

This past August, the eight-months-pregnant blogger posted a bikini shot in which her six-pack stomach looked basically flat, and addressed her haters directly. "There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I'm obsessed with how I ‘look,’" she wrote, "but in fact I'm obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life."

Which seems eminently fair, especially when you consider that, if fitness is your job, you're probably going to keep doing it up until it becomes inadvisable for you and your baby. Regardless, the most important thing for any new mom is doing what comes naturally and feels best to her.