Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman?


Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or superman?

The renegade row and the superman are two of my favorite moves, says New York-based trainer Chris Ryan, CSCS. "But when it comes to strengthening your back overall, the superman reigns supreme

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Best upper back exercise renegade row vs superman play

Best upper back exercise renegade row vs superman

(Image by Alyssa Zolna/Christine Frapech)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ready to build your backside? Ehem, eyes up here—we’re talking about the upper half. Your back is made up of a dozen or so different muscles and strengthening each one is crucial to help you stand taller, reach higher, pull harder, and, certainly not least, protect and support your spine from injury.

The renegade row and the superman are two of my favorite moves, says New York-based trainer Chris Ryan, CSCS. "But when it comes to strengthening your back overall, the superman reigns supreme.”

The superman not only keeps the whole back under tension at the same time, working all the muscles at once, but it also includes strengthening and lengthening elements that are important for posture and proper spinal alignment, Ryan explains. (Maximize the latter by keeping everything extended and activated all the way from your fingers to your toes, he adds.) And the move isn’t just grueling for your back—the superman is also wonderfully tortuous on your butt and shoulders, says Ryan. (Get toned arms, lean legs and sexy abs with Women's Health Beginner's Guide to Strength Training!)

READ ALSO: Should you do abs exercises every day if you want to see results?

But don’t toss the renegade row aside just yet. Since you’re holding plank for the entire move, this one is a great overall core strengthener—and it will light your obliques, lats, chest, and shoulders on fire as you row back, Ryan points out. Just be sure to keep your hips and shoulder square to the floor throughout the entire movement. “One common mistake with renegade rows is letting go of core engagement on the row portion. Any bending at the hips or shoulder rotation takes away from strengthening your core and back,” he says.

play

(Image by Alyssa Zolna/Christine Frapech)

Want to try these moves out for yourself? Check out the walk-throughs of each move below.

READ ALSO: Folake and her naughty friends' erotic sleepover [Part 22]

Superman

How to: Lying on your stomach, extend your arms in front of you and legs behind you. Keep the insides of your feet touching and turn your palms down. Lift your legs and arms, hold, and release. That's one rep.

Renegade Row

How to: Assume a pushup position with your hands on the weights, arms extended, and feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Bend your right arm and raise the dumbbell to chest level, keeping your hips and shoulders level. Lower the weight to the floor, then repeat the move by rowing the left dumbbell. That's one rep.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Odd Enough: Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?' Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these dark spots on my face?'
Odd Enough: Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year? Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many young people this year?
Girl Smarts: Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's why
Sex & Relationships: 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life' Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery and it transformed my sex life'
Girl Smarts: What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it? Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?
Girl Smarts: The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap smears

Recommended Videos

Get To Know Aly Raisman Get To Know Aly Raisman
Weight Loss Tips: Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twenties
Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts What is the tide pod challenge — and just how dangerous is it?bullet
2 Girl Smarts Are your armpits itching like crazy? Here's whybullet
3 Girl Smarts The sad reason why one-third of women are skipping pap...bullet
4 Girl Smarts What's the best way to tone your back: renegade row or...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Everyone is obsessed with drinking lemon water—But...bullet
6 Odd Enough Why does it seem like the flu is killing so many...bullet
7 Odd Enough Ask dr. Pimple popper: 'what do I do about these...bullet
8 Sex & Relationships 'I had vaginal reconstruction surgery...bullet
9 Fitness This is how your workouts could be sabotaging...bullet
10 Odd Enough ​5 things to know if you're a grown woman...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy Asking someone how they are 'still single' isn't as complimentary as you think — here's why
Tech I'm a longtime MacBook user and tried Microsoft's new Surface Book 2 for a week — here's what I learned (MSFT, AAPL, GOOG)
Entertainment After #OscarsSoWhite, Hispanics seek their Hollywood moment
World Venezuela's most-wanted rebel shared his story, just before death
World Nicolle Wallace's road from the white house to 30 rock
Entertainment The Ghosts of Michael Brown, in 'Until the Flood'
Fitness Should you do abs exercises every day if you want to see results?
Politics GOP congressman fighting to bring back a controversial negotiating tool says 'you can’t do jack s--- for your constituents' without it

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Weight Loss Tips Weight-Loss Tips for Women in Their Twentiesbullet
3 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Get To Know Aly Raismanbullet
5 Women's Health Magazine NAKED ISSUE | ANNA VICTORIAbullet
6 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
7 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
8 Father and daughter pole dancing duobullet
9 Jogger Dubbed 'The Mad Pooper' Wanted for Defecating in...bullet

Womens Health

Coconut oil for weight loss
Weight loss tips Can coconut oil really help you?
Is cursing good for you
Bad habit This might actually be really good for you
Girl Smarts The surprising reason you're getting side pains once a month
Sex & Relationship Can you get pregnant from precum?