Home > News > Business >

Akufo-Addo hails NYA-Ecobank 3000 jobs deal


Employment Akufo-Addo hails NYA-Ecobank 3000 jobs deal

The Pan-African bank is offering to absorb 3000 unemployed youth after undergoing a three-month training programme.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded Ecobank over a partnership deal with the National Youth Authority (NYA) to create 3000 jobs.

The Pan-African bank is offering to absorb 3000 unemployed youth after undergoing a three-month training programme.

The NYA on Thursday, February 08, 2018 launched the Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Programme for persons between the ages of 15 to 35 with a minimum knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

READ ALSO: GCB Bank absorbs 70% of UT, Capital banks’ staff

The programme will equip participants with the requisite technology-driven entrepreneurial skills to use the internet, especially social media to market their products and services as well as start virtual offices in a bid to reduce unemployment in Ghana.

“We have launched the Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Programme at the Accra Digital Centre. This programme, with 10 regional training centres, has already recruited 3,000 young, unemployed people, to undergo a 3-month all-expenses-paid training,” President Akufo-Addo said during his second State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

He added: “I am happy to announce that Ecobank Ghana Ltd has already offered to engage all 3,000 young people, after the training programme. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The Online Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Training Programme is part of efforts to equip over 3000 youth, mostly the vulnerable with employable skills by December 2018.

READ ALSO: Demo against hikes in fuel prices ongoing

Having passed a pre-test session to establish knowledge level, successful applicants will benefit from three-month hands on training and technical support.

E-Marketing and Digital Media Entrepreneurship Training has the potential to help create a more practical and current set of learning tools to match the rapidly changing skills required in today’s workforce, building a new generation with the required skills and confidence to succeed in an emerging knowledge society.

The NYA is collaborating with a number of organizations including the Accra Digital Centre, Kofi Annan ICT Centre, District Assemblies and Members of Parliament to carry out the programme.

President Akufo-Addo was represented at the launch by Senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, The Sports minister Isaac Asiamah and Communications minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful graced the occasion as the NYA and Ecobank signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pacesetters: NYA leads the way in digital marketing and job creation Pacesetters NYA leads the way in digital marketing and job creation
Court Rules: Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic wins govt for revocation of licence Court Rules Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic wins govt for revocation of licence
Fuel Hikes: NPA explains why gov’t cannot afford to reduce fuel taxes Fuel Hikes NPA explains why gov’t cannot afford to reduce fuel taxes
Collapse of Banks: GCB Bank absorbs 70% of UT, Capital banks’ staff Collapse of Banks GCB Bank absorbs 70% of UT, Capital banks’ staff
In Nigeria: Cryptocurrency craze unfazed by bitcoin plunge In Nigeria Cryptocurrency craze unfazed by bitcoin plunge
Photos: Demo against hikes in fuel prices ongoing Photos Demo against hikes in fuel prices ongoing

Recommended Videos

Money Alert: Meet Africa's richest woman Money Alert Meet Africa's richest woman
Forbes: 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list
Bozoma Saint John: 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you



Top Articles

1 Photos Demo against hikes in fuel prices ongoingbullet
2 Court Rules Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic wins govt for revocation of...bullet
3 AirtelTigo 6 things every Airtel and Tigo customer should know about...bullet
4 Fuel Prices in Ghana COPEC, ICU set to demonstrate over hike in...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
6 Collapse of Banks GCB Bank absorbs 70% of UT, Capital banks’ staffbullet
7 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
8 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car...bullet
9 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
10 Fuel Hikes NPA explains why gov’t cannot afford to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company...bullet

Business

Boeing and Brazil's Embraer are near a deal that would leave military business under Brazilian control and separated from a new commercial venture, that would be based in Chicago
In Chicago Boeing, Embraer near deal on commercial air business
Cash-For-Seat Saga Trade Ministry did no wrong - Ad hoc Committee
pl.jpg
Government 5m Ghanaians to be employed under ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ – Agric Minister
GCB.png
Collapse of Banks 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital banks closed down