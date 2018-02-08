Akufo-Addo hails NYA-Ecobank 3000 jobs deal

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded Ecobank over a partnership deal with the National Youth Authority (NYA) to create 3000 jobs.

The Pan-African bank is offering to absorb 3000 unemployed youth after undergoing a three-month training programme.

The NYA on Thursday, February 08, 2018 launched the Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Programme for persons between the ages of 15 to 35 with a minimum knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

READ ALSO: GCB Bank absorbs 70% of UT, Capital banks’ staff

The programme will equip participants with the requisite technology-driven entrepreneurial skills to use the internet, especially social media to market their products and services as well as start virtual offices in a bid to reduce unemployment in Ghana.

“We have launched the Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Programme at the Accra Digital Centre. This programme, with 10 regional training centres, has already recruited 3,000 young, unemployed people, to undergo a 3-month all-expenses-paid training,” President Akufo-Addo said during his second State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

He added: “I am happy to announce that Ecobank Ghana Ltd has already offered to engage all 3,000 young people, after the training programme. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The Online Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Training Programme is part of efforts to equip over 3000 youth, mostly the vulnerable with employable skills by December 2018.

READ ALSO: Demo against hikes in fuel prices ongoing

Having passed a pre-test session to establish knowledge level, successful applicants will benefit from three-month hands on training and technical support.

E-Marketing and Digital Media Entrepreneurship Training has the potential to help create a more practical and current set of learning tools to match the rapidly changing skills required in today’s workforce, building a new generation with the required skills and confidence to succeed in an emerging knowledge society.

The NYA is collaborating with a number of organizations including the Accra Digital Centre, Kofi Annan ICT Centre, District Assemblies and Members of Parliament to carry out the programme.

President Akufo-Addo was represented at the launch by Senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, The Sports minister Isaac Asiamah and Communications minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful graced the occasion as the NYA and Ecobank signed a Memorandum of Understanding.