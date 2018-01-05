His resignation comes almost a year after his former boss Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, resigned as Governor soon after the Akufo-Addo government took office.
Dr Asiama is said to have tendered in his resignation letter on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
READ ALSO: Here is why the Bank of Ghana ... - Pulse.com.gh
The president, Nana Akufo-Adddo has been formally informed about his resignation with copies of the letter sent to the office of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.
Dr Asiama was appointed by the previous John Mahama-led administration.
It is unclear what reasons may have led to his early resignation as he was supposed to have ended his tenure in April 2020.