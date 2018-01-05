Home > News > Business >

Bank Of Ghana :  2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns


Bank Of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resigns

His resignation comes almost a year after his former boss Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, resigned as Governor soon after the Akufo-Addo government took office.

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has resigned.

Dr Asiama is said to have tendered in his resignation letter on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

The president, Nana Akufo-Adddo has been formally informed about his resignation with copies of the letter sent to the office of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

Dr Asiama was appointed by the previous John Mahama-led administration.

It is unclear what reasons may have led to his early resignation as he was supposed to have ended his tenure in April 2020.

