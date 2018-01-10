news

The Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, has promised Ghanaians that there will be a continuous and sustainable supply of electricity in 2018.

The Ministry has, as a result, inaugurated the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP), an eleven-member panel to generally monitor the performance of the power sector and ensure a reliable supply of power.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Agyarko said: “a body like EMOP will help in mitigating and managing whatever circumstances we find ourselves in but it is our commitment to keep the light on despite whatever happens.”

“We have moved from an interrupted power situation to a stable power situation and it is our goal to move to an uninterruptible state where whatever happens in generation distribution and transmission has no material effect on our consumers.

“That is the journey we are taking. There will be hiccups along the way no doubt about it but it is our responsibility as managers of the system that whatever hiccups, there could be anticipation and it will be dealt with before they happen,” he said.

The members of the EOMP are Michael Opam as Chairman, Executive Secretary of Energy Commission as a member, Executive Secretary of PURC as a member, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCO as a member, Head of System Operations, GRIDCO as a member. Others are Ebenezer Baiden as a member, Samuel K. Desouza as a member, Nana Osae Nyampong VI as a member, Abubakari Obuama Addy as a member, William Amuna as a member, Eric Kyem as the administrator.