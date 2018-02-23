EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal

news

The Economic and Organized Crime Unit (EOCO) has concluded investigations into the $72m software scandal that rocked the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) last year.

The investigations have indicted some officers of the Trust during the purchase of the software.

Management of SSNIT dominated headlines and the Ghanaian airwaves for the purchase of a software for $72m intended to digitilize the operations and computations of pensions in Ghana.

However, it was reported that the software cost exceeded its market value which caught the attention of the EOCO.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of EOCO, ACP K. K. Amoah, revealed that a docket on the outcome of the investigation, which was concluded in November last year, has been forwarded to the Attorney-General's office for further action.

He said, "Attorney-General [Gloria Akuffo] is studying the docket and you will soon hear from her office..some officers are being held responsible."

The then head of IT at SSNIT, Dr. Caleb Afaglo came under intense criticism for his lack of oversight during the scandal.

After initial investigations, it came out that, Dr Afaglo does not have a doctorate, a masters’ degree or a first degree as he claimed.