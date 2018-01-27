Home > News > Business >

Ghana's cocoa price spurs smuggling from Ivory Coast


Price Hikes Ghana's cocoa price spurs smuggling from Ivory Coast

World cocoa prices have dropped drastically over the last year from about 3,000 dollars per metric ton to 1,800 dollars on the London Stock Exchange.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ghana's cocoa price spurs smuggling from Ivory Coast
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ivorian cocoa farmers are smuggling their produce to Ghana owing to disparity in cocoa prices between the two neighbours who also double as the word's leading cocoa producers.

World cocoa prices have dropped drastically over the last year from about 3,000 dollars per metric ton to 1,800 dollars on the London Stock Exchange.

READ MORE: Pension for cocoa farmers to be rolled out in 2018

Ivory Coast slashed the price it guarantees for cocoa farmers by 36 percent to 700 CFA francs ($1.14) per kilogram in March 2017.

Ghana on the other hand maintained the prices of cocoa beans higher than the Ivorians.

This has compelled Ivorian cocoa farmers to smuggle their beans to Ghana in order to rake in high returns.

A cocoa farmer, who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity said: "The price isn't good. We have to send our children to school. we have a lot to pay.

"The books are expensive, the cost of living is expensive and that is why we are sending our cocoa to Ghana.

"We are being forced to defraud the state

"We don't have a choice, if the price was good as in Ghana, we wouldn't smuggle our beans across the border.

"It is the sole reason for smuggling our beans overthere."

Last year, Ghana Cocoa Board Chief Executive Officer Joseph Boahen Aidoo, told Bloomberg that the country is trying to stop smuggling from Ivory Coast.

"Because there’s no border wall between us, it is likely that some cocoa will trickle in,” he told Bloomberg. “It is not in the best interest of Ghana.”

READ MORE: No reduction in cocoa price despite world price slump

According to him, COCOBOD has not received any official report on smuggling activities.

Cocoa buyers are aware that they will be sanctioned if they’re found to be purchasing beans from Ivory Coast, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Using Water: This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season Using Water This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season
Small Scale Mining: ‘Legal’ small scale miners have lost $551m due to Gov’t ban Small Scale Mining ‘Legal’ small scale miners have lost $551m due to Gov’t ban
Tech In Ghana: Ghanaians will soon pay ‘trotro’ fare electronically Tech In Ghana Ghanaians will soon pay ‘trotro’ fare electronically
Accra Vs Kumasi: Kumasi has watch-and-dine cinema, Accra what you got? Accra Vs Kumasi Kumasi has watch-and-dine cinema, Accra what you got?
Be Warned: BOG cautions public over use of bitcoin in Ghana Be Warned BOG cautions public over use of bitcoin in Ghana
Movie Time: Kumasi City Mall raises the bar; opens Ghana’s first watch-and-dine cinema! Movie Time Kumasi City Mall raises the bar; opens Ghana’s first watch-and-dine cinema!

Recommended Videos

Money Alert: Meet Africa's richest woman Money Alert Meet Africa's richest woman
Forbes: 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list
Bozoma Saint John: 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will inspire you



Top Articles

1 Price Hikes Ghana's cocoa price spurs smuggling from Ivory Coastbullet
2 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
3 Movie Time Kumasi City Mall raises the bar; opens Ghana’s first...bullet
4 Small Scale Mining ‘Legal’ small scale miners have lost $551m due...bullet
5 Accra Vs Kumasi Kumasi has watch-and-dine cinema, Accra what you...bullet
6 Tech In Ghana Ghanaians will soon pay ‘trotro’ fare electronicallybullet
7 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
9 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest...bullet
10 Banking in Ghana GN Bank begin offering mobile money...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Government Pension for cocoa farmers to be rolled out in 2018
ADB Loan I have no supply contract with COCOBOD – McDan CEO
Cocoa Pricing In Ghana No reduction in cocoa price despite world price slump
Agric Transportation Works on cocoa roads halted by COCOBOD
Accusations Stop the sale of cocoa fertilisers - Minority
Ghana Stock Exchange GSE suspends Cocoa Processing Company from trading
COCOBOD Loan Missing cash causes COCOBOD to borrow from BoG
NPP Government Agric Minister swears in Cocoa Marketing Company board
Bonus Package 40,000 Cocoa farmers to benefit from GH¢2.4m
Cocoa Production 40% of cocoa trees to be cut with no compensation for farmers

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Vodafone adbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Remuneration Your January salary won’t delay – Hamid assures Public servants
Ken-ofori-atta-4.jpg
National Debt Ghana’s total debt stock rises to GH¢138.8 billion
BN governor Godwin Emefiele
CBN Emefiele allays fears over MPC meeting, says economy is strong
Okonkwo also stressed the need for a good business plan in place, rather than starting a business because of sentiments.
Fidelity Bank Nnamdi Okonkwo urges entrepreneurs to embrace evolving business opportunities