Gun shots injure four as Goldfields Tarkwah Mine unrest continues


In Western Region

The injured staffs have been taken to the general hospital in Tarkwa for treatment.

Four workers at Goldfields mines in Tarkwah in the Western region are reported injured after security personnel who were at the premises to calm nerves fired gunshots at the premises.

The mine workers had boycotted work until its management rescinds its decision to dismiss some of the staff of the company.

Security personnel were brought to the premises to restore law and order. They fired gunshots which got 4 injured.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the injured staffs have been taken to the general hospital in Tarkwa for treatment.

Calm has been restored to the mine but workers have resolved to embark on a sit down strike until the company reverses its decision.

Why the strike

Goldfields Ghana Limited revealed in December 2017 that it would lay off almost 2000 workers.

In an earlier interview, Goldfields Ghana’s Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs David Johnson explained that the mining model of the firm has changed from owner mining operation to contractor operations.

However, the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, Abdul Moomin Gbana, at the time indicated that the reasons given by Goldfields were inconsistent with the facts on the ground.

“Goldfields claims the life of the mine is 5 to 6 years, and based on the limited time, they cannot invest in mining fleet…it can actually run for a number of years and you don’t necessarily need to replace the fleets that Goldfields claims it wants to do.”

“Records available to us indicates that, contrary to their claim of the life of the mine of 5-6 years, they have over 15 years of mine and so the question is, if your choice of contract mining is based on a limited life of mine and your own website projects 15 years, then, the question is, who are you misleading,” he argued.

This is the second time in three years that the mining firm has embarked on a massive retrenchment exercise.

A 2014 exercise saw some 400 of its workforce laid off.

