Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVG


$89m Kelni GVG Deal

IMANI Africa argues that the contract which was signed on December 27, 2017, is a duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources.

Policy think-tank IMANI Africa has called on the government to abrogate the contract signed between Ghana’s Ministries of Communication and Finance and Kelni GVG Limited.

The controversial $89 million contract is expected to block revenue losses in the telecommunication sector and simbox fraud.

According to the president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the NDC administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

The National Communications Authority and the Ghana Revenue Authority are the implementing agencies for the common platform with Kelni GVG as Service providers.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to step aside for investigation into the issue.

However, she has denied IMANI’s claims, arguing that the contract is giving taxpayers value for money.

Here is the full contract cited by Starrfmonline.com

