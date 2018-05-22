Home > News > Business >

Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI


$89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI

The government has signed an $89 million contract with Kelni GVG to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud involving telcos. However IMANI thinks it is not a good deal.

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful play

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
The President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on the President Akufo-Addo to ask the Minister of Communications to step aside for an investigation to be conducted into the $89 million contract with Kelni GVG.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM Mr Cudjoe said they must give reasons why they think the deal is a good one.

“Nana Addo should step in immediately and save the government’s image because there are several aspects of the government that are doing well. The President must step in immediately and cause the minister to step aside and cause a proper investigation and the board members must give reasons why they think this is not a good deal.”

The government has signed an $89 million contract with Kelni GVG to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud involving telcos.

However, IMANI has said that the contract is fraudulent and must be cancelled. Mr Cudjoe argues that the company does not have the track record to undertake the job that has been given it adding that the amount involved is too huge.

Meanwhile, the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has defended the contract. She accused the IMANI boss of being a hired assassin.

“You don’t know what you are talking about and if you had enquired before going off half-cocked, you’d have been educated. Every step taken was with the full knowledge and collaboration of the finance minister and the evidence is there. Public procurement rules were followed to the letter. The evidence is there."

“The same process is being undertaken in Rwanda currently with the same telcos here, and the one network policy being undertaken by the Smart Africa Initiative member states is facilitated by this same technical partner you are busily vilifying ignorantly here."

“Imani has not spoken to the MTN CEO on this Kelni GVG transaction yet Franklin Cudjoe quotes him on air as being opposed to this transaction. Who are you working for? Everything digital falls under the purview of the Ministry of Communications including digital financial services,” she wrote in response to the claims by IMANI.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

