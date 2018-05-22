Home > News > Business >

Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate


Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate

The overall cost for the wedding of Harry and Meghan's big day the total spend is £32 million.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On May 19, 2019, Prince Harry got married to Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle is a smaller venue as compared to the Westminster Abbey where Prince William and Kate tied the knot.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2017.

READ ALSO:  Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers

The overall cost for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was around £24 million.

play

 

Meanwhile, For Harry and Meghan's big day the total spend is £32 million.

According to ABC Finance here’s a breakdown of what the money was used for.

Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown play

Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown

 

Wedding dress £387,000

Flowers £110,000

Wedding ring £250,000

Wedding cake £50,000

Security £30 million

 

William and Kate

play

 

Wedding dress £250,000

Flowers £563,000

Wedding ring £115,000

Wedding cake £56,000

Security £22 million

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana
Gas Retailers Strike: Here is a list of places to buy gas as other retailers strike Gas Retailers Strike Here is a list of places to buy gas as other retailers strike
Petroleum Operators Strike: Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers Petroleum Operators Strike Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers
Cylinder Circulation Policy: LPG retailers begin strike Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strike
Fiscal Policy: Ghana's total debt hits $145 billion Fiscal Policy Ghana's total debt hits $145 billion
Microfinance: Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandal Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandal

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Fiscal Policy Ghana's total debt hits $145 billionbullet
3 Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandalbullet
4 Gas Retailers Strike Here is a list of places to buy gas as other...bullet
5 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
6 Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strikebullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Petroleum Operators Strike Be calm; there’s no gas...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
10 Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It |...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet

Business

Mobile Money Interoperability Numerous mobile money agents to lose jobs
National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers to strike on May 21
Franklin-Cudjoe
Duplication Cancel $89m contract with Haitian firm - Imani to governnment