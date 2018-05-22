Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Kate

The overall cost for the wedding of Harry and Meghan's big day the total spend is £32 million.
St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle is a smaller venue as compared to the Westminster Abbey where Prince William and Kate tied the knot.
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2017.
The overall cost for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was around £24 million.
According to ABC Finance here’s a breakdown of what the money was used for.
Harry and Meghan
Wedding dress £387,000
Flowers £110,000
Wedding ring £250,000
Wedding cake £50,000
Security £30 million
William and Kate
Wedding dress £250,000
Flowers £563,000
Wedding ring £115,000
Wedding cake £56,000
Security £22 million