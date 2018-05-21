Home > News > Business >

Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers


Petroleum Operators Strike Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers

In a statement, the NPA said some retail outlets are still selling and therefore encouraged the public to purchase there if they need gas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NPA.png play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has called on the general public to remain calm following a declaration of a strike by the Petroleum Gas Operators Association.

In a statement, the NPA said some retail outlets are still selling and therefore encouraged the public to purchase there if they need gas.

“LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee… All Goil LPG stations across the country are not part of the strike… All Hills Oil (market leader) LPG stations across the country are also not part of the strike.”

READ ALSO: Numerous mobile money agents to lose jobs

The President of the Petroleum Gas Operators Association, Torgbi Adaku V, said that its members were embarking on a strike from today [Monday] to protest government’s decision to implement the gas cylinder recirculation module.

“Monday, as indicated earlier, the Ghana LPG Operators Association together with marketers will withdraw their services following an ultimatum given to government which they have failed to comply with or respond to. We will be laying down our tools. We have tabled our concerns which we have not received any favourable response from the government,” Togbi Adaku V said.

READ ALSO: Ghana's total debt hits $145 billion

However, the NPA accused Togbe Adaku of showing bad faith and greed.

“Torgbui Adaku and his group have made this strike a war between their safety and their profit and we find it easier to err on the side of safety and security…. Torgbui Adaku has been a member of the implementation committee and has not hidden his abhorrence for a policy that seeks to place safety and security above his profit motive but he has consistently taken his sitting allowances. In fact, he’s current on all his allowances. We will push this going forward.”

Read the full statement below:

LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee.

LPG Tanker Drivers Union are not also part of the strike and therefore standing in readiness to load all orders placed by LPGMCs.

All Goil LPG stations across the country are not part of the strike.

All Hills Oil (market leader) LPG stations across the country are also not part of the strike.

Consumers must note that the government will prioritise their health, safety, and security over any and all considerations and accordingly they are to bear with the situation and look out for the stations that are still in operations. In solidarity with the policy.

Torgbui Adaku and his group have made this strike a war between their safety and their profit and we find it easier to err on the side of safety and security.

Torgbui Adaku has been a member of the implementation committee and has not hidden his abhorrence for a policy that seeks to place safety and security above his profit motive but he has consistently taken his sitting allowances. In fact, he’s current on all his allowances. We will push this going forward.

Ghanaians are encouraged to consider resort to other substitutes to LPG in the meantime pending the full implementation of the CRM. Electricity tariffs have been reduced by the government and that should create an incentive to switch to electricity.

In the meantime, the public will be informed of areas where they can locate stations that stand in solidarity with their health, safety, and security and continue to provide their services.

Much as we are not going to interfere with the strike action, we want to serve notice that members of GLIGPOA should resist the temptation to stop those who have seen the blackmail and therefore not supportive of the strike from carrying on their legitimate business. The security agencies will deal ruthlessly with such groups and individuals who try to stop others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Cylinder Circulation Policy: LPG retailers begin strike Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strike
Fiscal Policy: Ghana's total debt hits $145 billion Fiscal Policy Ghana's total debt hits $145 billion
Microfinance: Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandal Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandal
Mobile Money Interoperability: Numerous mobile money agents to lose jobs Mobile Money Interoperability Numerous mobile money agents to lose jobs
National Youth Authority: NYA trainees steal 25 laptops National Youth Authority NYA trainees steal 25 laptops
Cylinder Circulation Policy: LPG retailers to strike on May 21 Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers to strike on May 21

Recommended Videos

Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Fiscal Policy Ghana's total debt hits $145 billionbullet
2 Microfinance Akufo-Addo speaks on DKM microfinance scandalbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
5 Mobile Money Interoperability Numerous mobile money agents to...bullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Duplication Cancel $89m contract with Haitian firm - Imani...bullet
9 Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strikebullet
10 Market for Honey Ghana Beekeepers Association cries...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Rafiah Ibrahim (L) and Roshi Motman (R) exchanging the signed agreement on AirtelTigo
Moving On AirtelTigo partners Ericsson to consolidate and upgrade its network in Ghana
Mobile Money Interoperability Occupy Ghana requests details of Sibton, GHIPSS interoperability deals
Dr Johson Asiama
Bank of Ghana Don’t politicise BoG – Asiama
Bank of Ghana Cal Bank MD calls for restructuring of overburdened BoG