Be calm; there’s no gas shortage – NPA assures consumers

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has called on the general public to remain calm following a declaration of a strike by the Petroleum Gas Operators Association.

In a statement, the NPA said some retail outlets are still selling and therefore encouraged the public to purchase there if they need gas.

“LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee… All Goil LPG stations across the country are not part of the strike… All Hills Oil (market leader) LPG stations across the country are also not part of the strike.”

The President of the Petroleum Gas Operators Association, Torgbi Adaku V, said that its members were embarking on a strike from today [Monday] to protest government’s decision to implement the gas cylinder recirculation module.

“Monday, as indicated earlier, the Ghana LPG Operators Association together with marketers will withdraw their services following an ultimatum given to government which they have failed to comply with or respond to. We will be laying down our tools. We have tabled our concerns which we have not received any favourable response from the government,” Togbi Adaku V said.

However, the NPA accused Togbe Adaku of showing bad faith and greed.

“Torgbui Adaku and his group have made this strike a war between their safety and their profit and we find it easier to err on the side of safety and security…. Torgbui Adaku has been a member of the implementation committee and has not hidden his abhorrence for a policy that seeks to place safety and security above his profit motive but he has consistently taken his sitting allowances. In fact, he’s current on all his allowances. We will push this going forward.”

Read the full statement below:

Consumers must note that the government will prioritise their health, safety, and security over any and all considerations and accordingly they are to bear with the situation and look out for the stations that are still in operations. In solidarity with the policy.

Ghanaians are encouraged to consider resort to other substitutes to LPG in the meantime pending the full implementation of the CRM. Electricity tariffs have been reduced by the government and that should create an incentive to switch to electricity.

In the meantime, the public will be informed of areas where they can locate stations that stand in solidarity with their health, safety, and security and continue to provide their services.

Much as we are not going to interfere with the strike action, we want to serve notice that members of GLIGPOA should resist the temptation to stop those who have seen the blackmail and therefore not supportive of the strike from carrying on their legitimate business. The security agencies will deal ruthlessly with such groups and individuals who try to stop others.