Home > News > Business >

Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corps


NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corps

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Tuesday (May 1, 2018) President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to provide 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates.

Graduates recruited onto the programme will exit after three years of service and will be entitled to a monthly salary of GHC700.

They will be recruited in models such as Heal Ghana, Teach Ghana, Feed Ghana, Digital Ghana and Civic Ghana.

Interested persons must apply after which there will be verification of documents, interview, training, and posting.

Applicants will need to readily have the under listed information to complete the application process:

1. Email address

2. Softcopy of a passport size picture

3. Scanned copy of highest degree/diploma qualification (file must be in pdf format)

4. Certificate number of degree/diploma (if available)

5. Ghana Post GPS digital address of residence (visit www.ghanapostgps.com)

6. District of residence

7. National Service Scheme (NSS) PIN

8. In addition to the NSS PIN, Heal Ghana Module is open to only graduates with healthcare training and professionally licensed.

Applicant license number/PIN is required.

9. Any of the following National ID:

a) NHIS Card

b) National ID card

c) Passport

d) Voters ID card

10. Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number

11. E-zwich Card Number

Click here for a sample of the application steps.

Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corps 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Nation Builders Corps: Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo workers Nation Builders Corps Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo workers
Blockchain Technology: Singapore firm unveils blockchain technology to address accountability in donor projects Blockchain Technology Singapore firm unveils blockchain technology to address accountability in donor projects
Jobs Created: Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim Jobs Created Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim
Economy: Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years Economy Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years
Taxation In Ghana: GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax Taxation In Ghana GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax
Employment In Ghana: Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta Employment In Ghana Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduatesbullet
4 In Kumasi Forex trader shot deadbullet
5 Economy Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 yearsbullet
6 Nation Builders Corps Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkersbullet
9 Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister accused of sidestepping...bullet
10 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet

Business

E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money business
Unhappy Workers Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints
Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghana