24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

On Tuesday (May 1, 2018) President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to provide 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates.

Graduates recruited onto the programme will exit after three years of service and will be entitled to a monthly salary of GHC700.

They will be recruited in models such as Heal Ghana, Teach Ghana, Feed Ghana, Digital Ghana and Civic Ghana.

Interested persons must apply after which there will be verification of documents, interview, training, and posting.

Applicants will need to readily have the under listed information to complete the application process:

1. Email address

2. Softcopy of a passport size picture

3. Scanned copy of highest degree/diploma qualification (file must be in pdf format)

4. Certificate number of degree/diploma (if available)

5. Ghana Post GPS digital address of residence (visit www.ghanapostgps.com)

6. District of residence

7. National Service Scheme (NSS) PIN

8. In addition to the NSS PIN, Heal Ghana Module is open to only graduates with healthcare training and professionally licensed.

Applicant license number/PIN is required.

9. Any of the following National ID:

a) NHIS Card

b) National ID card

c) Passport

d) Voters ID card

10. Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number

11. E-zwich Card Number

Click here for a sample of the application steps.

Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corps