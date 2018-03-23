Home > News > Business >

Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back


UT Collapse Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back

The head of UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, said that the collapse of his bank has thought him enough lessons which will enable him to bounce back.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kofi Amoabeng, UT Boss play

Kofi Amoabeng, UT Boss
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The head of UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has said that he will bounce back after his bank; UT Bank collapsed.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Kofi Amoabeng said that the collapse of his bank has thought him enough lessons which will enable him to bounce back.

“I don’t feel too bad about it, I think it’s the state institutions that are working. There’s a bit about the process which I felt wasn’t necessary… A lot of lessons learned and in life you never stop learning,” the former UT Bank CEO stated.

READ ALSO: Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBank

When asked how he received the decision of the Bank of Ghana to allow GCB Bank takeover his bank he said he took the decision in “good faith” and has since moved on.

“Anything which happens you take it in good faith and move on. I certainly will come back… I’m a pensioner who keeps walking.”

In August 2017, the Bank of Ghana oversaw the takeover of UT and Capital Banks by GCB Bank in a purchase and assumption agreement.

This was because the 2 banks faced serious liquidity challenges at the time which affected the continuous existence and the financial industry altogether.

READ ALSO: Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their jobs after the takeover

Subsequently, GCB Bank collapsed at least thirty-one (31) branches of the defunct UT and Capital banks after it completed the full integration of the systems of the 2 banks.

A statement issued indicated that the closing down of some of the defunct branches brings the total number of GCB Bank’s branches to 183.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Defamation Suit: Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation
World Water Day: Ghana to soon import water World Water Day Ghana to soon import water
Taxes In Ghana: Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely Taxes In Ghana Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely
Public Service: Gov’t to check working hours of public workers - Official Public Service Gov’t to check working hours of public workers - Official
Mining Towns: Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines Mining Towns Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines
Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference: GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th

Recommended Videos

Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking Sector UniBank takeover was ‘politically motivated’ – UCC lecturerbullet
2 uniBank Take Over Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBankbullet
3 uniBank Takeover Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their...bullet
4 uniBank Take Over uniBank executives lose jobsbullet
5 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana...bullet
6 Breaking News Bank of Ghana takes over Unibankbullet
7 In Sawla Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbersbullet
8 Taxes In Ghana VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removedbullet
9 Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV...bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

uniBank Takeover uniBank to be investigated by key agencies
UniBank Takeover BoG says customers of UniBank will not lose their savings
Tech Ride-sharing app Uber is in hot water as rider in Ghana is threatening to slap the company with lawsuit over missing phone
Tax Relief? Gov’t secretly replaces 1% tax relief with other taxes – Importers boss alleges