Home > News > Business >

LPG operators call off strike


Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG operators call off strike

A meeting held between the Energy Ministry, and other stakeholders caused the gas retailers to call off the strike.

  • Published:
LPG Association strike play

LPG Association strike
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The members of the Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) have called off their 3-day-old strike following what can be described as fruitful deliberations with the government.

The association announced an indefinite strike on Monday, May 21, 2018, over the government’s decision to implement a Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) policy.

They argued that the government had failed to take into consideration their grievances. They also accused the government of attempting to make them unemployed.

READ ALSO: Menzgold to open a new branch in Spain

After the beginning of the strike, the leadership of GLiPGOA, met with the Energy Minister and other stakeholders to address their issues.

The Vice President of the Association Mr Johnson Owusu told Daily Graphic that, "at a meeting with the Minister of Energy yesterday, we were presented with some options and although we are not satisfied, we will study them, discuss with our members and go back to the negotiating table."

In a statement issued by the Energy Ministry, it stated that the meeting was held between officials of the ministry, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the leadership of GLiPGOA, representatives of LPG Marketing Companies and a representative of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs).

The statement added that companies that had completed the construction of authorised facilities be granted operating permits provided they were not in high-risk areas.

It added that compensation issues will be discussed at the committee level and that the modalities for paying compensation where required would be developed.

READ ALSO: Oil is Ghana’s second largest export earner – BoG report

It also said the categorisation of risk into high and low risks would be expanded to include medium risk.

“Low risk can do auto and bottle exchange; medium risk can do auto and bottle exchange provided they are upgraded to the standard of low risk, and high risk will do only bottle exchange.”

“The criteria for determining the risk classification will be reviewed by the committee,” the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold to open a new branch in Spain Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spain
$89m Kelni GVG Deal: Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVG $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVG
Capital Requirement: BoG to take final decision on struggling local banks in July Capital Requirement BoG to take final decision on struggling local banks in July
Banking In Ghana: Work without fear or favour - President tells BoG Banking In Ghana Work without fear or favour - President tells BoG
Oil In Ghana: Oil is Ghana’s second largest export earner – BoG report Oil In Ghana Oil is Ghana’s second largest export earner – BoG report
Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss dares BoG to prove deposit allegationsbullet
2 Royal Wedding Here's how the cost of Meghan's wedding compares to Katebullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step...bullet
5 Millicent Abba Tetteh Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market...bullet
6 Petroleum Operators Strike Be calm; there’s no gas shortage –...bullet
7 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana...bullet
8 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to open a new branch in Spainbullet
9 Oil In Ghana Oil is Ghana’s second largest export earner...bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana
Gas Retailers Strike Here is a list of places to buy gas as other retailers strike
Cylinder Circulation Policy LPG retailers begin strike