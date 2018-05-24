LPG operators call off strike

news

The members of the Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) have called off their 3-day-old strike following what can be described as fruitful deliberations with the government.

The association announced an indefinite strike on Monday, May 21, 2018, over the government’s decision to implement a Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) policy.

They argued that the government had failed to take into consideration their grievances. They also accused the government of attempting to make them unemployed.

After the beginning of the strike, the leadership of GLiPGOA, met with the Energy Minister and other stakeholders to address their issues.

The Vice President of the Association Mr Johnson Owusu told Daily Graphic that, "at a meeting with the Minister of Energy yesterday, we were presented with some options and although we are not satisfied, we will study them, discuss with our members and go back to the negotiating table."

In a statement issued by the Energy Ministry, it stated that the meeting was held between officials of the ministry, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the leadership of GLiPGOA, representatives of LPG Marketing Companies and a representative of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs).

The statement added that companies that had completed the construction of authorised facilities be granted operating permits provided they were not in high-risk areas.

It added that compensation issues will be discussed at the committee level and that the modalities for paying compensation where required would be developed.

It also said the categorisation of risk into high and low risks would be expanded to include medium risk.

“Low risk can do auto and bottle exchange; medium risk can do auto and bottle exchange provided they are upgraded to the standard of low risk, and high risk will do only bottle exchange.”

“The criteria for determining the risk classification will be reviewed by the committee,” the statement added.