Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Aviation Minister says 17.5% tax cut increased domestic air travel


Tax Cuts Aviation Minister says 17.5% tax cut increased domestic air travel

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, said that the numbers increased from some 290,000 to over 320,000 passengers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said that domestic air travel has increased by 9.64 percent after the removal of 17.5 percent VAT on domestic airfares.

She told the Members of Parliament that the numbers increased from some 290,000 to over 320,000 passengers.

Cecilia Dapaah was briefing Parliament on Tuesday (June 26, 2018).

READ ALSO: AMA to register 'Aboboyaa' operators

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta announced the government’s decision to scrap the VAT on domestic air travel when he presented the budget in 2017.

The Aviation Minister said this decision by the government has been beneficial.

“…The government pledged and abolished the 17.5% value-added tax on domestic airfares as an incentive to domestic airlines. The removal of the 17.5% VAT not only led to a reduction in domestic airfares but also led to an increase in the number of passengers. For instance, domestic passenger trips from May to December 2017 were 323,754 as against 295,278 passengers for the same period in 2016 representing an increase of 9.64%,” she said.

READ ALSO: Ghana loses $6bn through gold export - ACEP

The Minister further told Parliament that competition in the domestic airspace is expected to increase as new entrants are to expected to join the industry.

“It is our expectation that with new entrants in the pipeline, the domestic airfares would come down. The Ministry continues to engage other operators such as Starbow to ensure the resumption of operation. To this end, local businesses and prospective investors such as Baby Jet airlines among others have advanced plans to commence domestic airline operations,” she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Gold Revenue: Ghana loses $6bn through gold export - ACEP Gold Revenue Ghana loses $6bn through gold export - ACEP
Keeping Accra Clean: AMA to register 'Aboboyaa' operators Keeping Accra Clean AMA to register 'Aboboyaa' operators
Fishing In Ghana: Government bans fishing in Ghana Fishing In Ghana Government bans fishing in Ghana
Oil Money: GRA, GNPC, ‘hijacking’ Ghana’s oil cash - PIAC Oil Money GRA, GNPC, ‘hijacking’ Ghana’s oil cash - PIAC
Tema Oil Refinery: TOR shuts down again over crude oil shortage Tema Oil Refinery TOR shuts down again over crude oil shortage
President’s Salary: Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey



Top Articles

1 President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after taxbullet
2 Value Of Currency Cedi doing better than in 2016, 2017 – GN Researchbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Fishing In Ghana Government bans fishing in Ghanabullet
6 Oil Money GRA, GNPC, ‘hijacking’ Ghana’s oil cash - PIACbullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Tema Oil Refinery TOR shuts down again over crude oil shortagebullet
9 National Identification Here are the centres to register...bullet
10 Gold Revenue Ghana loses $6bn through gold export - ACEPbullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company...bullet

Business

fda.png
Health Alert Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public
Ports And Harbour Issues GPHA staff apologises to Mac Manu
KelniGVG Deal Court adjourns KelniGVG case to July 3
General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN Ghana, Eli Hini
Mobile Money MTN freezes account of Ponzi scheme over GH¢11m default