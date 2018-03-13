news

The statue of the late Joseph Owusu-Akyaw was unveiled at Accra Mall Food Court to honour his memory on the 1st of March 2018.

Among the attendees of this memorable ceremony were some government officials including Ex-President John AgyekumKufour (A close childhood friend of Joseph Owusu-Akyaw). Father Campbell, Abeiku Santana and other dignitaries were also present.

The founder of Ghud Music, Kenneth Owusu-Akyaw, a son of the late Joseph Owusu-Akyaw was also in attendance.

The Accra Mall, The first of its kind in the country was the brainchild of the late Joseph Owusu-Akyaw. A legacy he left to his family and the country as a whole.

The statue was unveiled by the family of the late Mr Owusu-Akyaw and his Excellency Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor amidst other invited guests.

The speakers for the occasion urged all and sundry present to emulate the passion and humanity shown by the late Mr Owusu-Akyaw. We will always remember his popular quote, “You must decide what you want for yourself in life, but in deciding that, it is always better to identify what you can do for others”.

Joseph Owusu-Akyaw left behind a legacy and an exemplary life that impacted lives and will never be forgotten. It has been 8years since he passed on but his memory and good works still linger on in the minds and hearts of his loved ones.