MTN brings mobile money ATMs to Ghana

news

Customers of Ghana’s leading telecommunication network MTN will soon be able to carry out their transactions at the new self-service kiosks to be introduced by the company.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the new introduction is due to the increase in mobile money services in the country.

When this new module is introduced, customers will not necessarily have to visit mobile money vendors to transact business.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the new rent bill is passed

Even though this may affect the vendors, it is unclear how many people will be jobless.

The new module is to help customers transact business at odd hours and also reduce the pressure on merchants in some instances.

Aside from the mobile money services, the self-service kiosk will allow customers to withdraw money from an Ecobank or Stanbic account without an ATM card.

This is because the system allows a customer to withdraw a token by accessing the account via his or her mobile money pin.

READ ALSO: 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K

In addition, MTN customers could buy or change MTN SIM cards.

Many have raised concerns over the unemployment this new module will create but sources say that may least be the case for introducing the new system.

In 2017, the total active agents reached 151,745 with total volume of transactions reaching 981, 564, 563.

Meanwhile, the total value of transactions amounted to GH¢155,844,840,000.

MTN module is in its testing stages. It is expected to be rolled out in few months.