Home > News > Business >

MTN brings mobile money ATMs to Ghana


Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghana

When this new module is introduced, customers will not necessarily have to visit mobile money vendors to transact business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Customers of Ghana’s leading telecommunication network MTN will soon be able to carry out their transactions at the new self-service kiosks to be introduced by the company.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the new introduction is due to the increase in mobile money services in the country.

When this new module is introduced, customers will not necessarily have to visit mobile money vendors to transact business.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the new rent bill is passed

Even though this may affect the vendors, it is unclear how many people will be jobless.

The new module is to help customers transact business at odd hours and also reduce the pressure on merchants in some instances.

play

 

Aside from the mobile money services, the self-service kiosk will allow customers to withdraw money from an Ecobank or Stanbic account without an ATM card.

This is because the system allows a customer to withdraw a token by accessing the account via his or her mobile money pin.

READ ALSO: 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K

In addition, MTN customers could buy or change MTN SIM cards.

Many have raised concerns over the unemployment this new module will create but sources say that may least be the case for introducing the new system.

In 2017, the total active agents reached 151,745 with total volume of transactions reaching 981, 564, 563.

Meanwhile, the total value of transactions amounted to GH¢155,844,840,000.

MTN module is in its testing stages. It is expected to be rolled out in few months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Persons With Disabilities: Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Rent In Ghana: Rent Control Department has only one ‘borrowed’ vehicle Rent In Ghana Rent Control Department has only one ‘borrowed’ vehicle
Auditor-General’s Report: 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K Auditor-General’s Report 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K
Rent In Ghana: Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the new rent bill is passed Rent In Ghana Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the new rent bill is passed
Loyalty Appreciation: ‘Shop and Drive’ Promo kicks off at West Hills Mall Loyalty Appreciation ‘Shop and Drive’ Promo kicks off at West Hills Mall
Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell range of products Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell range of products

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report



Top Articles

1 Industrial Action Uber drivers on strike over 25% commissionbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Poverty Gap Ghana’s policies make the rich wealthier – UNbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Rent In Ghana Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the new rent...bullet
6 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April...bullet
7 Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghanabullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Auditor-General’s Report 2 former staff of GIS...bullet
10 meQasa to host Ghana’s biggest housing fair in Junebullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

GHS400m Recapitalisation BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization
East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic
Unemployment Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Newmont Deaths Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu
May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall