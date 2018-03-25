Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumia

news

The Nation Builders Corps which is expected to provide jobs to some 100,000 graduates will be launched April ending, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

The job creation intervention by the Akufo-Addo administration will be under direct supervision of the president, who came to power on the back of widespread unemployment.

The National Builders Corps will provide modules such as teaching, nursing, revenue collection and agriculture.

“The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, sanitation and drive revenue mobilization and collection,” said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta when he read the 2018 budget.

The Vice President gave the latest update on the when the programme will start when he launched the restoration of the teachers training allowance.

He said: “We did promise that we will set up a Nation Builders Corps and Nana Addo has said that we want to move this Graduate unemployment to deal with it and one of the ways we are going to deal with it is to set up the Nation Builders Corps which will provide modules teaching for nursing, revenue collection, agriculture, governance,” he said.

“The Nation Builders Corps will hire 100,000 graduates, some of whom have been sitting at home for three, four years after coming out of school and have not been able to find a job. By the grace of God, next month, we are hoping that if the President’s schedule permits by April 30 we will launch the Nation Builders Corps.”