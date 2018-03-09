Home > News > Business >

NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecom


Licence Obligations NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecom

According to the Authority, the grounds for this intended action include the following default of payment of annual regulatory fees since 2014.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kasapa Telecom Limited has been formally notified by the National Communications Authority (NCA) of the intention to terminate Kasapa’s Mobile Cellular Licence following its inability to meet its regulatory and licence obligations.

The Mobile Cellular Licence was granted to Kasapa on December 2, 2004 for a period of fifteen (15) years and scheduled to expire on 1st December, 2019.

According to the Authority, the grounds for this intended action include the following:

READ ALSO: Sudatel gives up Expresso Ghana

  1. Default of payment of annual regulatory fees since 2014,

  2. Inability to offer licensed services and coverage obligations since 2014,

  3. Engagement in anti-competitive practices by terminating/transiting international traffic as domestic traffic on other networks,

  4. Failure to settle fees for usage of microwave frequencies,

  5. Inability to meet financial obligations to other Operators in respect of Interconnection payments,

READ MORE: Here are the best telecom adverts we've seen on TV in Ghana

    6. Failure to meet financial obligations to Porting XS, the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Service Provider,

    7. And finally, a recent switch off of the network without due notice to the Regulator.

Read the full report here: NCA to terminate licence of Kasapa telecom

Personal Interview with Chairman of Cell Tel (Founder of Kasapa)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Nima Flagstaff House: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate
Bus Lane: Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motorists Bus Lane Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motorists
In Ivory Coast: Women banned from jobs which ‘exceed their abilities’ in Ivory Coast In Ivory Coast Women banned from jobs which ‘exceed their abilities’ in Ivory Coast
uniBank ‘Takeover’: uniBank denies taking over ADB uniBank ‘Takeover’ uniBank denies taking over ADB
Diamond Jubilee: Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee Diamond Jubilee Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee
uniBanks’s Takeover: uniBank’s takeover of ADB is illegal - Bank of Ghana uniBanks’s Takeover uniBank’s takeover of ADB is illegal - Bank of Ghana

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking uniBank takes over ADBbullet
2 In Ivory Coast Women banned from jobs which ‘exceed their abilities’...bullet
3 uniBanks’s Takeover uniBank’s takeover of ADB is illegal - Bank of Ghanabullet
4 ADB Takeover Do not worry, Duffuor assures staff and clients of ADBbullet
5 uniBank Takeover GSE suspends ADB from listed entitiesbullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Electricity in Ghana Tariff reduction to send Ghana back to...bullet
8 Bus Lane Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motoristsbullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Related Articles

NADMO All 216 District Directors transferred
Alcoholic Beverages FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
Accra Mall Tax Update Accra Mall pays off GHC2m GRA Debt
Paying Taxes GRA officials to close Accra Mall down over GHC 2m tax debt
Kwame Awuah Darko Former BOST boss wanted by EOCO
Memorable Videos Here are the best telecom adverts we've seen on TV in Ghana
Transport Ignore 15% transport fare rumour — GPRTU
DKM Microfinance Shock from paltry repayment kills customer
Telecoms in Ghana Telecoms Chamber appoints Vodafone CEO as board chair
Vodafone Ghana NPP was right in selling Ghana Telecom- Kan-Dapaah insists

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet

Business

Cost of Power In Ghana Gov’t reduces ECG tariff; 30% For Industry, 17% For Non-Residential
Parliament of Ghana
In Parliament MP’s demand February salary
In Eastern Region Farmers and hunters set over 130 ECG Poles ablaze
Increasing Robbery Cases Energy Ministry to light up cities