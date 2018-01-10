Petroleum Authority :  NPA to close down more LPG stations

news

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has warned that LPG refill stations that fail to adhere to safety standards in their operations risk being closed down.

Last year Ghana recorded a number of explosions at refill stations, with October’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction leading to five deaths.

The NPA has subsequently been on an intensive monitoring and inspection exercise in recent months in a bid to avoid future explosions.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Hassan Tampuli, expects the inspection process to cover all refill stations across the country.

He warned that the Authority will not spare any station that falls short of the required safety standards, adding that such refill stations will be shut down.

Speaking to reporters at the rebranding of Frimps Oil, Mr Tampuli said: “[Over] 600 LPG stations have so far been inspected across the country and we are willing to finish the rest.

“ This will be followed immediately with the risk assessment and safety audits of existing stations, and stations that don’t meet the parameters set in the risk assessment may be closed down in the interest of the public safety”.

He added that the NPA is committed to ensuring that there is zero petroleum-related accidents at refill stations across the country.

He, therefore, urged all retail outlets to keep to the safety standards set by the Authority in order to reduce the risk of accidents.